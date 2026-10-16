16-Year-Old Music Producer MD3 Beats Makes His Mark In Film And Music

MD3 Beats meets RZA backstage at Jones Beach Theater on September 13, 2026.

At just 16 years old, Michael Doty is making his mark in music, with production featured in RZA's new horror film

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quiet, reserved, and more comfortable listening than speaking, 16-year-old Michael Doty may not immediately seem like a rising figure in entertainment. But the Long Island high school junior, professionally known as MD3 Beats, is already building a résumé that spans music and film.

Within his extended musical family, he has another name:“The Prodigy.” It's an affectionate nickname used by some in the organization's circle.

Now, with his production featured in a film segment directed by RZA, MD3 is beginning to establish an identity of his own.

## From Seventh Grade to RZA

Michael's journey began in seventh grade, when experimenting with beats became a growing passion. Inspired by **RZA, Kanye West, and J Dilla**, he taught himself music-production software and equipment, including keyboards, beat machines, and the iconic MPC.

His influences extend well beyond hip-hop. Classic soul, rock, country, boom-bap, and contemporary sounds all contribute to his approach. Rather than confining himself to one style, he enjoys discovering unexpected connections between genres and transforming them into something original. He sees every project as a chance to learn, experiment, and strengthen his craft.

That versatility helped create an extraordinary opportunity.

John "Mook" Gibbons, President and CEO of Wu-Tang Management, shared several of MD3's productions with RZA, the legendary producer, filmmaker, and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan. After listening, RZA personally contacted the teenager.

The two later met backstage at a Wu-Tang Clan concert at Jones Beach on Long Island, bringing Michael face-to-face with one of the artists who had inspired his development.

## From Beats to the Big Screen

A defining early milestone came when MD3's production“Soul Chop Boom Bap” appeared in“Death Tone,” RZA's segment of the horror anthology film V/H/S/MIXTAPE, released October 9, 2026, on Shudder.

For a young producer who learned his craft independently, having music included in a professional film project was significant. That the segment was directed by one of his greatest influences made the accomplishment especially meaningful.

The placement also demonstrated how creativity, persistence, and preparation can lead to opportunities beyond the recording studio.

## A Connection to Wu-Tang's Next Generation

MD3's work is also reaching recording artists. He produced“4 Da' 103” for 5th PXWER, the son of Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man.

The song is scheduled for 5th PXWER's upcoming album, It's Not You, It's Me, slated for November 5, 2026.

MD3 is also expected to contribute production to a forthcoming project through, Protect Ya Neck, with details to be announced.

Together, these experiences are helping him develop professional relationships while broadening his understanding of the entertainment industry.

## A Student First

Despite his growing musical opportunities, Michael remains focused on being a teenager.

Currently in 11th grade, he balances production with school, wrestling, and time with family. His mother helps ensure that education remains a priority, even as his creative opportunities expand.

He also volunteers in business ventures associated with the broader Wu-Tang organization, learning that entertainment involves more than the music audiences hear.

Faith in God, strong character, and a dedicated work ethic remain central to his upbringing and outlook.

Naturally observant and thoughtful, Michael prefers to listen carefully, consider different perspectives, and find inspiration in everyday experiences.

## The Power of Self-Belief

For MD3, the most important lesson of his journey isn't about famous names or industry connections. It's about believing in your potential, even when others are uncertain.

His message to young people is simple: Believe in yourself so strongly that someone else's doubts cannot determine your future. Work toward your goals, remain persistent, and carry yourself with the confidence of the person you hope to become.

Just a few years after creating beats in seventh grade, Michael heard his work in a film project connected to one of his musical heroes.

For MD3 Beats,“The Prodigy,” the music is speaking-and his story is only beginning.

### Connect With MD3 Beats

**Instagram:** [@md3beats]( )

**X:** [@MD3Beats]( )

**Website:** [md3beats](/ )

**Film:** *V/H/S/MIXTAPE* -“Death Tone,” directed by RZA, on Shudder

**Upcoming music:** 5th PXWER - *It's Not You, It's Me*, November 5,

Susan Jaxson Dunn

MD3 Beats

+1 516-200-4760

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16-Year-Old Music Producer MD3 Beats Makes His Mark in Film and Music News Provided By MD3 Beats October 16, 2026, 06:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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