Ghost In The Shell Launches Official Discord Server

"A New Hub for News and Community Connecting Fans Worldwide"

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The Ghost in the Shell project today announced the launch of its official Discord server as a new channel for official news and updates. Discord is a service that enables communication through text, voice, and video, and helps people build communities around shared interests. Alongside the franchise's existing official social media channels, the server will serve as a new hub for sharing Ghost in the Shell news with fans around the world and providing a space for members to discuss the franchise.Server operated by: Apas PortBeginning with the original manga by Shirow Masamune, Ghost in the Shell has expanded across a wide range of media, including theatrical anime, television anime, video games, and a Hollywood live-action film. Its distinctive vision of the future and visual storytelling have influenced creators and fans worldwide.Set in a highly networked society, the franchise continually explores the relationship between humanity and technology and questions the nature of the self. Its world resonates with audiences across countries and generations.The newly launched official Discord server is a community where fans of Ghost in the Shell from around the world can come together, discuss the franchise, and connect more closely with its official projects.Plans for server members include exclusive digital content by Shirow Masamune and other initiatives unique to the official Discord community. Whether you are a longtime fan or discovering the franchise for the first time, you will connect with Ghost in the Shell in this new space.Official Discord Server OverviewName: Ghost in the Shell Official Discord ServerServer URL:About Ghost in the ShellThe Ghost in the Shell is a science fiction manga created by Shirow Masamune. It began serialization in 1989 in Issue No. 5 of Young Magazine Pirate Edition, a special edition of the manga magazine Young Magazine.The story follows Motoko Kusanagi, a full-body cyborg with exceptional abilities in cyber warfare and close combat. Known by her rank,“Major,” she leads the offensive task force known as Ghost in the Shell as it confronts increasingly complex and dangerous crimes. With realistic, meticulously detailed artwork, the manga explores cyberpunk ideas and philosophical themes, examining the fusion of humanity and technology and questions of personal identity. It has influenced numerous creators.The franchise subsequently expanded with the 1995 theatrical anime GHOST IN THE SHELL, directed by Mamoru Oshii; the 2002 television anime Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, directed by Kenji Kamiyama; the 2013 anime Ghost in the Shell: Arise, with Kazuchika Kise serving as chief director; the 2017 Hollywood live-action film Ghost in the Shell; the 2020 streaming anime Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, co-directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki; and the 2026 television anime THE GHOST IN THE SHELL, directed by Mokochan, with animation production by Science SARU.Ghost in the Shell continues to expand through theatrical anime, television anime, video games, and other media, with each adaptation presenting its own stories, interpretations, and forms of expression distinct from the original manga.GHOST IN THE SHELL Exhibition ONLINE STORESelected merchandise previously sold at the venues of“Ghost in the Shell” exhibition” is now available on ONLINE PARCO.The lineup includes apparel such as T-shirts and hoodies, as well as posters, stickers, and other merchandise.Visit the online store:Not all products sold at the exhibition venues are available online.Quantities are limited. Sales of individual products may end once the allocated stock has sold out."

Takayuki Konishi

KODANSHA LTD.

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Ghost in the Shell Launches Official Discord Server News Provided By Helixes Inc. October 16, 2026, 06:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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