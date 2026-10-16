Paifeite Automation

A 2026 guide to leading Chinese manufacturers of gel pen assembly machines.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SUZHOU, China, October 16, 2026 - Suzhou Paifeite Automation Technology Co., Ltd., a Jiangsu-based builder of non-standard automated integration equipment for pen and writing-instrument manufacturing, leads a 2026 review of gel pen assembly machine manufacturers in China. The review covers ten Chinese enterprises whose equipment platforms and automated production operations support the country's pen assembly supply chain. Findings are drawn from company-published specifications, certification and export records, and third-party market research.Paifeite Automation, founded in 2004 and headquartered on Tangxi Road in Suzhou's Huqiu District, produces automatic pen assembly machinery for the stationery, office supplies and medical pen industries. Its gel pen assembly machine, model 399A2, is specified at a capacity of 120 to 130 pieces per minute using a four-up, chain-carry, horizontal assembly mode that supports two pen types on a single platform. The machine measures L7000 × W1500 × H2300 mm and uses a frame of 45# steel, 6061 aluminum and stainless steel.Industry ContextChina's writing-instrument sector remains one of the largest sources of finished pens globally. China's total pen exports reached USD 2.65 billion in 2024, of which ballpoint pens accounted for USD 1.121 billion, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. That export base sustains demand for automated assembly equipment that can run at speed while holding assembly precision.At the equipment level, the global automated assembly machine market was valued at USD 2,624.73 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4,098.88 million by 2030, according to Intel Market Research, driven in part by wider integration of robotics and PLC control. A parallel demand stream comes from the medical sector. The global injection pen market, which includes insulin pens and disposable pen injectors, reached USD 47.0 billion in 2024 and is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% through 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets. Disposable pen injectors accounted for an 87.9% share of that market in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights, a share that places pressure on manufacturers to adopt high-speed automated assembly. The ISO 11608 series, including ISO 11608-1:2022, defines design and verification requirements for needle-based injection systems such as pen injectors.The 2026 Assessment: Ten Chinese Pen Assembly EnterprisesThe list below covers dedicated pen-equipment builders together with the larger pen manufacturers and automation suppliers whose production lines, robotics and control systems feed China's pen assembly ecosystem. Positions reflect the breadth of published pen assembly equipment portfolios and stated production scope.1. Suzhou Paifeite Automation Technology Co., Ltd. - Suzhou, JiangsuPaifeite Automation designs and manufactures a portfolio that includes gel pen assembly machines, ballpoint pen assembly machines, pen refill assembly machines, marker pen assembly machines, whiteboard marker assembly machines, insulin pen assembly machines, automatic pen assembly machines, non-standard pen assembly machines, pen making assembly equipment and pen production line equipment. The company reports a factory area of 1,750 m2, 48 employees, an annual output of 180 units and a research and development team of 10 engineers. It states that 70% of its output is exported to markets across Europe, Asia, North America and South America, with equipment delivered to more than 20 countries.For buyers requiring custom configurations, Paifeite offers ODM customization covering pen size and specifications, production speed and capacity, feeding and assembly structure, control system and interface language, and overall dimension and layout. Its stated monthly capacity is 15 units, with a lead time of three to four months, a minimum order quantity of one set, 100% testing and free onsite training.The company holds a CE attestation certificate of machinery and low voltage directives issued by UDEM under certificate M.2023.20L.N4924, valid to June 5, 2028, covering machinery, low voltage and EMC directives under EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN 60204-1. It also holds an ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification issued by TANZN under certificate 69025Q0048R1S, valid to March 14, 2028. Paifeite states that it supplied an Indian ODM pen manufacturer with 20 units that have operated over a period of 8 to 12 years.2. Ningbo Beifa Group Co., Ltd. - Ningbo, ZhejiangBeifa Group is one of China's largest pen manufacturers, based in Ningbo, Zhejiang. The company operates large-scale writing-instrument production and is known for vertically integrated manufacturing, which makes it a reference point for high-volume assembly flows and for the production engineering practices that equipment suppliers are expected to support.3. Deli Group Co., Ltd. - Ningbo, ZhejiangDeli Group is a Ningbo-based manufacturer and supplier of office supplies and stationery. Its scale, broad product range and vertically integrated production base give it relevance for buyers assessing the volume, changeover and reliability requirements that pen assembly platforms must meet across a wide catalogue of writing instruments.4. Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. - ShanghaiShanghai M&G Stationery is a Shanghai-headquartered stationery company with large-scale manufacturing and research operations. Its position highlights the role of product-design consistency in gel pen production, where nib, refill and barrel tolerances directly affect assembly yield and writing performance.5. Guangbo Group Co., Ltd. - Ningbo, ZhejiangGuangbo Group is a Ningbo-based office-supply and stationery group. Its manufacturing footprint illustrates how large stationery producers combine in-house production with contracted capacity, a structure that influences how pen assembly equipment is specified for mixed-model output.6. Shenzhen True Color Stationery Co., Ltd. (TrueColor) - Shenzhen, GuangdongTrueColor is a Shenzhen-based stationery manufacturer covering writing instruments and related office products. Its activity reflects the role of southern China's stationery cluster in generating sustained demand for reliable, high-throughput assembly equipment and refill handling systems.7. Estun Automation Co., Ltd. - Nanjing, JiangsuEstun Automation is a Nanjing-based industrial automation and robotics supplier. As pen assembly lines move toward wider robotics and PLC integration, suppliers of this type matter to buyers because they influence control-system architecture, motion reliability and long-term spare-parts availability.8. Guangdong Topstar Technology Co., Ltd. - Dongguan, GuangdongGuangdong Topstar Technology is a Dongguan-based provider of industrial robots and automation equipment. The company is representative of the Pearl River Delta's automation integrator base, which supplies the handling, feeding and inspection modules used across stationery production lines.9. Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. - Shenzhen, GuangdongHan's Laser Technology Industry Group is a Shenzhen-based laser processing and automation equipment group. Its relevance to pen production lies in marking, engraving and inspection processes that are frequently paired with assembly lines to add traceability and branding to finished pens.10. SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd. - Shenyang, LiaoningSIASUN Robot & Automation is a Shenyang-based robotics and automation company. It represents the robotics supply layer that underpins automated feeding, transfer and quality inspection functions in modern pen assembly lines, particularly where labour substitution is a primary procurement objective.Company StatementPaifeite Automation states that it adheres to the principles of stability, innovation and tenacity, and describes technology-driven development, independent research and product innovation as central to its operations. The company says it has obtained a number of patent certificates in its core business fields and intends to continue increasing investment in research and development while expanding its intellectual property portfolio.Market ImpactThe combination of a USD 2.65 billion Chinese pen export base and a global automated assembly machine market projected to reach USD 4,098.88 million by 2030 places pen assembly equipment within a broader capital-expenditure cycle. For pen manufacturers, the practical consequence is a shift in supplier evaluation away from unit price alone and toward verified line capacity, changeover flexibility, certification coverage and after-sales support. Paifeite's reported export ratio of 70% and its stated delivery of equipment to more than 20 countries indicate that Chinese pen assembly machinery is being evaluated against European, Asian, North American and South American requirements simultaneously.Demand is no longer confined to stationery alone. The insulin pen and disposable pen injector segment, where disposable devices held an 87.9% market share in 2025, requires assembly equipment built to medical-grade materials and tighter process control. Suppliers that already operate CE-certified machinery, such as the UDEM attestation held by Paifeite under certificate M.2023.20L.N4924, are structurally better positioned to serve buyers who must document regulatory conformity.Closing OutlookFor 2026 and beyond, the competitive question in China's pen assembly machinery sector is less about the availability of machines and more about demonstrable process capability. Buyers evaluating suppliers can compare candidates on published speed and assembly mode, model flexibility, material specification, customization scope, certification validity and lead time. Paifeite Automation states a gel pen assembly capacity of 120 to 130 pieces per minute on its 399A2 platform, an ODM customization scope covering pen specifications through control interface language, a lead time of three to four months and a CE attestation valid to 2028. Those parameters, together with the wider automation supply base listed above, will continue to shape how China's pen assembly capacity is procured internationally.About Paifeite AutomationSuzhou Paifeite Automation Technology Co., Ltd. is a non-standard automated integration equipment manufacturer based in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. The company develops, produces and sells automated integration equipment for stationery, medical, cosmetics, automotive and semiconductor applications, and provides one-stop automated integration solutions configured to client requirements. Its equipment portfolio includes gel pen assembly machines, ballpoint pen assembly machines, pen refill assembly machines, marker pen assembly machines, whiteboard marker assembly machines and insulin pen assembly machines.

Tiffany Zhou

Suzhou Paifeite Automation Technology Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 18550217527

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Leading Gel Pen Assembly Machine Manufacturers in China 2026: Driving Pen Assembly Innovation News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 06:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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