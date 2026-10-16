Growing Partner Engagement At Canton Fair 2026 Strengthens Leagend's Global Automotive Aftermarket Ambitions

at Canton Fair 2026

Growing interest at Canton Fair 2026 highlights leagend's innovative automotive battery solutions and expanding opportunities for global business cooperation.

- leagend ManagementLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) continues in Guangzhou, leagend is welcoming a growing number of professional visitors, potential distributors, and industry partners to its exhibition booth. With increasing visitor traffic and a busier exhibition space, the company is using the international trade event as an important platform to showcase its automotive battery technologies, strengthen industry connections, and explore new business opportunities across global markets.Located at Hall 9.2, Booth C37-38, leagend is presenting a comprehensive portfolio of automotive power and battery management solutions, including supercapacitor jump starters, high-precision battery testers, ultra-low-power battery monitors, and supercap starting batteries. The growing interest from professional visitors reflects the importance of reliable starting solutions, accurate battery diagnostics, and efficient battery monitoring in the evolving global automotive aftermarket.Growing Visitor Interest Creates New Opportunities for Global CooperationAs more visitors arrive at the leagend booth, discussions with potential business partners are creating opportunities to explore distribution agreements, product sourcing, OEM/ODM cooperation, and long-term commercial partnerships.For distributors, importers, automotive aftermarket suppliers, retailers, and professional service providers, the exhibition offers an opportunity to learn more about leagend's product capabilities, discuss market-specific requirements, and identify solutions suited to their respective customer bases.Through direct communication with international visitors, leagend is also gaining valuable insights into market demands and the evolving needs of automotive professionals. These exchanges support the company's ongoing efforts to develop practical, competitive products for diverse vehicle applications and international markets.Supercapacitor Jump Starters: Advancing Automotive Starting TechnologyAmong the products attracting attention are leagend's supercapacitor jump starters, which offer an alternative to conventional battery-powered jump starters by using supercapacitors to store and deliver energy for engine starting assistance.Designed with demanding operating conditions in mind, leagend's supercapacitor jump starter series emphasizes temperature adaptability, rapid energy preparation, durability, and intelligent battery-related functions. Selected models also support permanent vehicle installation and smart app monitoring, helping drivers monitor vehicle battery conditions and jump starter status while keeping starting assistance readily available.By integrating supercapacitor technology with practical vehicle monitoring capabilities, leagend aims to deliver a more proactive approach to starting reliability and automotive power management. The technology also provides distributors and aftermarket businesses with opportunities to expand their product offerings in an increasingly competitive market.Professional Battery Testing and Monitoring for the Automotive AftermarketBeyond its supercapacitor product range, leagend is showcasing its professional battery testers and battery monitors, designed to support efficient vehicle maintenance and battery management.High-precision battery testers help automotive workshops, service centers, distributors, and battery specialists evaluate battery performance and starting capability, supporting informed maintenance decisions and professional diagnostic workflows.Ultra-low-power battery monitors provide continuous insight into vehicle battery conditions while minimizing their own power consumption. These products are designed for applications where long-term monitoring and reduced energy draw are important considerations.leagend is also presenting its supercap starting batteries, further demonstrating the company's commitment to developing innovative energy storage and vehicle starting solutions.Together, these product lines reflect leagend's focus on combining practical engineering, professional diagnostic capabilities, and emerging technologies to address the needs of vehicle owners and automotive aftermarket businesses.Building a Trusted Global Automotive Aftermarket BrandWith more than 20 years of industry experience, leagend continues to focus on product development, research and development, and the expansion of its automotive electronics portfolio. Its participation in Canton Fair 2026 provides an opportunity to demonstrate these capabilities directly to international buyers and establish stronger relationships with businesses seeking reliable automotive product suppliers.For leagend, the value of the exhibition extends beyond product presentation. Face-to-face discussions with prospective partners help identify new market opportunities, build mutual understanding, and lay the groundwork for sustainable international cooperation.As the global automotive aftermarket continues to evolve, leagend aims to support its partners with innovative product solutions, professional technical capabilities, and a long-term commitment to cooperation.“We are pleased to see growing interest from professional visitors and potential partners at Canton Fair 2026. These valuable conversations provide opportunities to better understand market needs and explore new ways to work together. We welcome distributors, importers, retailers, and automotive industry professionals worldwide to connect with leagend and discover opportunities for long-term cooperation,” said a leagend representative.Connect with leagend at Canton Fair 2026The 140th Canton Fair runs from October 15–19, 2026, in Guangzhou, China. leagend welcomes international buyers, distributors, automotive aftermarket professionals, and prospective business partners to visit its booth and discuss potential cooperation.Exhibition Information.Event: The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).Date: October 15–19, 2026.Location: Guangzhou, China.Booth: Hall 9.2, C37-38.Featured Products: Supercapacitor jump starters, high-precision battery testers, ultra-low-power battery monitors, and supercap starting batteriesBusinesses interested in distribution, OEM/ODM services, product sourcing, or other cooperation opportunities are encouraged to contact leagend to discuss their requirements and explore potential partnerships.Business Inquiries:...About leagendleagend is a top and professional manufacturer of automotive battery solutions and vehicle diagnostic products, with more than 20 years of industry experience. Its product portfolio includes battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, supercapacitor jump starters, and supercap starting batteries. Through continuous product innovation and research and development, leagend is committed to providing practical, reliable solutions for customers and business partners in the global automotive aftermarket.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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Growing Partner Engagement at Canton Fair 2026 Strengthens leagend's Global Automotive Aftermarket Ambitions News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 16, 2026, 06:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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