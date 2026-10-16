CJP Tiranga March In Delhi Today: Check Traffic Curbs, What's Closed, Security Measures & More In Connaught Place

MENAFN - Live Mint) A proposed 'Tiranga March' by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in central Delhi has prompted the Delhi Police to enforce strict traffic restrictions and deploy massive security cordons around Connaught Place.

Scheduled for 5 PM, the march has drawn support from student organisations, activists, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ).

However, Delhi Police PRO Neha Yadav clarified that the march had not been granted permission, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS that ban mass gatherings in the area.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What is the CJP Tiranga March, when is it planned, and why is it being held?⌵

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) proposed a Tiranga March at Connaught Place's Central Park for 5 PM. It was called amid a standoff with Delhi Police over protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, following two CJP leaders being sent to judicial custody.

2Which roads should commuters avoid for the CJP march in Connaught Place?⌵

The advisory lists Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath and Rafi Marg. It also names Rail Bhawan, C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana, Ashok Road (GPO to C-Hexagon), Tilak Marg, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road.

3Is Connaught Place Central Park closed, and are nearby shops open?⌵

NDMC closed Central Park to the public on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons. Markets and shops remain officially open, although trade associations requested protection for their establishments.

4Has the CJP been granted permission to hold the march at Connaught Place?⌵

No. Delhi Police said permission had not been granted and that Section 163 of the BNSS prohibits large gatherings in the area. Police said they may consider allowing a select group to hold a flag march at a suitable alternative location.

5What security arrangements are in place around Connaught Place for the march?⌵

More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 CAPF companies have been deployed across New Delhi, with 5,000 reserve personnel on standby. Police have also set up barricades and increased surveillance around Connaught Place and nearby areas.

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Here is everything commuters, residents, and shoppers need to know:

What is closed?

Central Park: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has shut Central Park to the public on Friday and Saturday for“administrative reasons”. The security plan has taken this closure into account, with the NDMC requesting adequate arrangements to prevent unauthorised entry.

Markets & Shops: While markets remain officially open, Yadav noted that trade associations in and around Connaught Place had submitted written requests seeking protection for their establishments, citing concerns that large gatherings were affecting business.

| Delhi Ramlila to light 30-foot 'cockroach' effigy with Ravana amid CJP protests Security Arrangements: 6,000 personnel deployed

To secure the sprawling commercial district without halting public movement, news agency PTI reported that authorities have mobilised a massive security apparatus covering Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Jantar Mantar, Palika Bazaar, and nearby Metro stations:

Over 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across New Delhi, with 5,000 reserve personnel on standby from other districts, PTI said.

Thirty CAPF companies will be deployed during each shift, with three shifts planned through the day.“If the crowd swells during the night and we need more security, we will increase the strength to 60 companies in one shift,” a senior police officer said.

Heavy barricading was seen positioned at Patel Chowk, ITO, Sansad Marg, and Connaught Place. Surveillance has also been heavily stepped up to monitor the gathering and preserve footage in case of any untoward incident.

“Since there were hardly any cameras at Central Park and a large gathering of people is expected, we have installed new cameras,” the officer said.

While the main march in CP is prohibited, authorities are open to a compromise.

“We are ready to grant permission to a select few protesters for a flag march at some other spot,” Yadav said, adding that any such alternative arrangement would have to be made at a suitable location.

| Delhi traffic advisory: 21 roads around CP restricted for CJP's Tiranga march Traffic restrictions: 21 roads to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged citizens to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and use public transport wherever possible to avoid congestion.

Authorities have flagged several key arteries and intersections across central Delhi where vehicular movement will be restricted or diverted. Commuters are advised to avoid the following 21 roads and stretches:

Sansad Marg

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg

Panchkuian Road

Basant Lane

Chelmsford Road

Minto Road

Barakhamba Road

Kasturba Gandhi Marg

Janpath

Rafi Marg

Rail Bhawan

C-Hexagon

Mandi House

Patel Chowk

Windsor Place

Gole Dak Khana

Ashok Road (from GPO to C-Hexagon)

Tilak Marg

Tolstoy Marg

Sikandra Road

Why is the march happening?

The demonstration has been organised amid a standoff between the CJP and the Delhi Police over planned protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The march was officially called after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar on October 13.

(With PTI inputs)