Curbing Private Hospital Arbitrariness: Maha Govt Mandates Service Price Display In Marathi, English

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) In a major move to check the arbitrary pricing practices of private hospitals and medical establishments across Maharashtra, the state government has issued strict instructions making it mandatory to prominently display a rate card of all medical services in both Marathi and English at the entrance of these institutions.

According to Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, the directive is being implemented in accordance with guidelines issued by the Central government to all states.

"Hospitals must prominently and clearly display the rates of medical services and facilities in both Marathi and English at a conspicuous location (the front desk/reception area). Whenever changes are made to the prices of medical services and facilities, a new price list must be issued and updated immediately. Institutions are directed to maintain absolute transparency in their bills to prevent any overcharging or hidden costs. Hospitals must also clearly display specific package rates applicable to international patients," said Minister Abitkar.

He further stated that all district civil surgeons and local health officers have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of these rules across their respective jurisdictions to protect patients from exploitation. He noted that this decision is expected to bring much-needed relief to citizens by ensuring transparency, accountability, and clarity in healthcare billing across private medical institutions in the state.

The requirement for private hospitals and medical establishments in Maharashtra to prominently display their complete service price lists in both Marathi and English stems from a concerted push for transparency and accountability in healthcare regulation.

For years, patients and consumer rights groups have raised concerns over opaque billing practices, sudden overcharging, and hidden costs in private healthcare institutions. The state government's directive aims to eliminate this arbitrariness by ensuring that patients and their families have upfront access to clear, standardised rate cards before committing to treatment, said health department sources.

Sources said that this move follows directives issued by the Central government to all states, reinforcing standardised display practices across medical establishments. It also ties into broader legislative updates in Maharashtra -- specifically under the framework of clinical establishment regulations -- which mandate that private clinics, nursing homes, hospitals, and diagnostic centres -- transparently exhibit their service charges, maintain billing clarity, and update price schedules promptly whenever changes occur.

By mandating that rate cards be displayed in both Marathi and English (and often extending to regional compliance standards), the government ensures that language is not a barrier for local citizens seeking medical care. It provides patients with the clear right to information regarding treatment costs, empowering them to make informed healthcare decisions without falling prey to unexpected financial burdens.