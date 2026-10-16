Maha Woman Dies By Suicide Note Alleges Film Job Promise, Blackmail, Rs 1 Cr Extortion Demand

MENAFN - IANS) Virar, Oct 16 (IANS) A woman died by suicide in Virar, Maharashtra, amid allegations that she was lured with promises of work in the film industry, threatened with the circulation of a private video and blackmailed for nearly Rs 1 Crore, police said.

The woman allegedly consumed pesticide at a public park in Olanda at around 6.30 a.m. on Thursday. Police have launched an investigation based on a suicide note reportedly recovered from the spot.

Senior Police Inspector Satish Nikam of Arnala Sagari Police Station said the deceased, identified as Nanili Joshi, was a resident of J.P. Nagar. In the note, she allegedly accused a man identified as Patki of repeatedly extorting money from her by promising to arrange work for her in the film industry and subsequently threatening to circulate a private video.

According to the police, the note stated that the woman had been in contact with the accused since January. He allegedly promised to help her secure work in the film industry and subsequently developed a relationship with her. During the relationship, some private videos of the woman were allegedly recorded.

The accused then allegedly threatened to make the videos public and demanded money from her, the note reportedly stated.

The note mentions an amount of approximately Rs 1 crore. However, the exact amount allegedly demanded and the money exchanged between the two have not yet been established, police said.

The woman's brother also alleged in his complaint that she had been in contact with the accused since January and had faced harassment and blackmail over various issues. Police are examining the complaint and investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to Nikam, the accused is believed to be a Mumbai resident and was acquainted with the deceased. His mobile phone is currently switched off, and police teams are conducting searches to trace him. Investigators are also attempting to gather further information about the accused, as the woman's brother reportedly has limited details about him.

Police have registered a case under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the information provided. The crime scene inspection and other necessary legal formalities have been completed.

Nikam said the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that tracing and arresting the accused, identified as Yogesh Mhapnkar alias Saurabh Patki, was a priority.

Police said further legal action would be taken based on the evidence gathered during the investigation. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established.