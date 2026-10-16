Saira Banu Tells Hema Malini 'This Birthday May Feel Different' Without Dharmendra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu penned a heartfelt birthday message for Hema Malini, acknowledging that the special day might feel different for her in the absence of her husband, veteran actor Dharmendra.

Taking to Instagram, Saira extended her warm wishes to Hema and hoped that the actress would find comfort in the love surrounding her and the beautiful memories she shared with Dharmendra. Sharing a series of photos, she wrote,“My dear Hema, this birthday may feel a little different, but I hope you find comfort in the love surrounding you and the countless beautiful memories you and Dharam ji created together. Some bonds are far too precious for time or distance to ever diminish. From the golden days of our cinema to the little moments away from the cameras, our friendship has given me memories I shall always treasure.”

“On your birthday, I send you all my affection and prayers for good health, happiness, and peace. May that beautiful, infectious laughter of yours continue to fill every room you enter. Stay blessed, my dearest Hema. You will always be our Dream Girl, not just on screen, but in the hearts of those fortunate enough to know you,” she added.

The carousel of photographs shared alongside the message offers a glimpse into Hema Malini's cherished memories with Saira Banu and the late actor Dilip Kumar. One of the frames captures Saira and Hema posing with veteran actress Rekha, with all three seen smiling for the camera. Other pictures feature Saira and Hema together at different moments over the years, reflecting their longstanding friendship and the fond memories they have shared.

Several other members of the film fraternity, including actors Shatrughan Sinha and Jackie Shroff, also took to social media to extend their birthday wishes to Hema Malini.

Shatrughan Sinha extended warm birthday wishes to Hema, describing her as a lovely and beautiful actress, a star, and an outstanding danseuse. Taking to social media, he shared a heartfelt message for the veteran actress and politician. He also expressed his affection for Hema, saying he fondly regarded her as a dear family friend.

“Many many happy returns of the day for a very dear family friend, a lovely, beautiful actress, a star, and an outstanding danseuse @dreamgirlhema Wishing you joy, peace, love, happiness & great well-being always. God's infinite blessings #BirthdayWishes,” wrote Shatrughan.