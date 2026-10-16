'Nayyi Navelli' Is Aanand L Rai's Dussehra Blockbuster Of Fun, Fantasy And Family Magic! (Movie Review)

Aanand L Rai and Balaji Mohan deliver a refreshing fantasy family entertainer with Nayyi Navelli! Headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar, the film blends family chaos, humour, mystery and action into a fun-filled festive spectacle that breaks away from the usual formula.

The story follows Mohini (Yami Gautam Dhar), a seemingly perfect new bride whose arrival transforms the chaotic Awasthi household in Meerut. But when her brother-in-law Bantu (Anurag Thakur) begins to suspect there is more to her than meets the eye, an unexpected adventure unfolds, leading to a climax that delivers some thrilling surprises.

Yami Gautam Dhar is an absolute force of nature, balancing charm, mischief and high-flying action with effortless ease. Anurag Thakur is a delight as Bantu, bringing plenty of energy and mischief to the role, while Addinath M. Kothare is impressive as Raja, Mohini's husband, with a character that holds its own surprises and adds another exciting dimension to the story.

The supporting cast, including Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht and Sushmita Mukherjee, adds warmth and humour to the family dynamic.

G. V. Prakash Kumar elevates the film with a lively soundtrack. The World of Nayyi Navelli theme sets the mood, while Bhabhi Tabaahi is a banger, with Yami lighting up the screen.

Aanand L Rai deserves a shoutout for backing an unconventional story that brings fantasy into the family-entertainment space. Director Balaji Mohan makes a promising Hindi directorial debut, bringing the film's quirky world and larger-than-life moments together with a festive flair.

Verdict: A paisa vasool fantasy family entertainer with a powerhouse Yami, foot-tapping music and a climax that delivers goosebumps! Nayyi Navelli is the perfect Dussehra watch with the entire family.