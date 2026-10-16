Gold Price On Sasthi: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City Today

Gold Price On Sasthi: Markets released the latest 1 gram prices for 22 carat and 24 carat gold across major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai today. You will notice slight price variations depending on the city you live in

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.