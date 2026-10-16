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Gold Price On Sasthi: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City Today

Gold Price On Sasthi: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City Today


Date: 2026-10-16 02:30:20

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold Price On Sasthi: Markets released the latest 1 gram prices for 22 carat and 24 carat gold across major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai today. You will notice slight price variations depending on the city you live in

22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram

Gold price in Chennai today:

22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram

Gold price in Mumbai today:

22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram

22 Carat - 13,530 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,759 per 1 gram

Gold price in Bengaluru today:

22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram

22 Carat - 13,520 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,749 per 1 gram

Gold price in Kerala today:

22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram

22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram

Gold price in Jaipur today:

22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram

22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram

Gold price in Patna today:

22 Carat - 13,520 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,749 per 1 gram

22 Carat - 13,530 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,759 per 1 gram

Gold price in Madurai today:

22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram

22 Carat - 13,520 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,749 per 1 gram

Gold price in Bhubaneswar today:

22 Carat - 13,515 per 1 gram

24 Carat - 14,744 per 1 gram

MENAFN16102026007385015968ID1111818333


AsiaNet News

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