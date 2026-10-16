Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor's Chemistry Winning Hearts Again! 5 ICONIC Films To Revisit, Biwi No.1 To Jeet

October 14, 2026 - that's when Bollywood stalwarts Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor graced the premiere of Koffee With Karan Season 9 (KWK9). Their reunion sparked instant nostalgia. Fans watched their enduring chemistry on full display, prompting many to revisit iconic film collaborations.

Nineties superstars Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor brought their signature charm to the talk show. Their playful banter sparked widespread discussion about their long-standing bond. They are truly effortless together.

KWK9: A Trip Down Memory Lane

"The longest living affair." That's how Salman Khan humorously described his professional relationship with Karisma Kapoor on the Koffee With Karan couch. Karisma, affectionately called Lolo, had just termed their friendship "platonic." She also shared film set anecdotes. Salman, it turns out, often protected her outfit choices.

Did this reunion make fans happy? Absolutely. They amplified calls for a new film featuring the two stars. This shows their pairing's timeless appeal. Their shared history and comfortable interaction still captivate audiences.

Five Iconic Films to Revisit

Five films cemented Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor as a cherished on-screen jodi. Their undeniable chemistry produced numerous box office successes and cult classics.

Biwi No. 1 (1999):David Dhawan directed this comedy. It achieved major commercial success. Karisma Kapoor played a devoted wife fighting for her marriage. Audiences connected deeply with her role, which showcased a different facet of her acting alongside Salman Khan.

Jeet (1996): The pair starred in this dramatic film. It explored themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption in a more intense setting. Their "sweet-innocent romance" won widespread appreciation from critics and audiences alike.

Judwaa (1997): This high-energy comedy saw Salman Khan in a dual role. Karisma Kapoor played one of his love interests. Audiences celebrated the movie for its entertaining plot, catchy songs, and Salman's comedic timing. It further solidified their appeal.

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000): The film, another romantic comedy, delighted audiences. Picturesque locales and light-hearted romance marked the lead pair's chemistry. People still watch it for their charming performances.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994): Not an immediate box office hit, this comedy eventually achieved cult status. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's roles-alongside Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon-contributed to its memorable dialogues and enduring comedic value.

Their KWK9 appearance generated huge enthusiasm. It shows the lasting impact of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's on-screen magic. Fans still cherish their collaborations. They want more.