Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power Seek To Boost Air Connectivity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power are exploring ways to facilitate travel between the two countries by simplifying visa procedures, expanding direct air connections, and introducing seasonal charter flights, during a meeting on October 15 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee, following a meeting between Committee Chairman Abdulaziz Akkulov and Mohammad Abunayyan, co-chair of the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council and head of ACWA Power.

The parties reviewed the implementation of a tourism action plan signed in June 2026 and discussed attracting Saudi investors to tourism infrastructure projects, developing master plans for tourism zones and expanding public-private partnerships.

Particular attention was given to promoting Uzbekistan as a tourist destination in Saudi Arabia through digital public relations campaigns, developing travel packages tailored to Saudi travelers, strengthening cooperation between tourism companies and simplifying visa procedures.

The proposed Uzbek pavilion at Boulevard World in Riyadh would showcase the country's cultural heritage and tourism opportunities while allowing visitors to book and purchase travel packages.

Moreover, the parties discussed preparations for the 31st Tashkent International Tourism Fair,“Tourism on the Silk Road,” scheduled for Nov. 25–27, 2026, in Tashkent. Plans include organizing familiarization trips for Saudi travel companies and bloggers, holding business-to-business meetings and developing five- to seven-day tourism itineraries.

Additional topics included expanding direct air connections and seasonal charter flights, as well as attracting Saudi companies specializing in meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) to organize international conferences and business events in Uzbekistan.

In addition, the sides emphasized the importance of exchanging calendars of major tourism, cultural and entertainment events and inviting Saudi investors to the International Tourism Investment Forum, which will be held for the first time as part of the Tashkent tourism fair.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue negotiations on promising projects, advance the planned initiatives, and strengthen practical cooperation to increase tourism exchanges between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.