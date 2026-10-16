Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 8 October 2026 to 14 October 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 October 2026 to 14 October 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 41 500 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 8 October 2026 to 14 October 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 8 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 501 39.17 39.40 38.70 176 304 MTF CBOE 3 999 39.17 39.40 38.85 156 641 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 9 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 214 40.16 40.35 40.00 169 234 MTF CBOE 3 786 40.15 40.30 39.90 152 008 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 12 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 500 39.32 40.30 38.90 216 260 MTF CBOE 3 000 39.37 40.00 38.90 118 110 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 13 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 684 39.43 39.50 39.30 184 690 MTF CBOE 3 816 39.44 39.55 39.30 150 503 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 14 October 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 450 39.75 40.00 39.55 176 888 MTF CBOE 3 550 39.80 40.05 39.55 141 290 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 41 500 39.56 40.35 38.70 1 641 928

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 001 shares during the period from 8 October 2026 to 14 October 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 October 2026 to 14 October 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 October 2026 801 38.99 39.25 38.70 31 231 9 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 October 2026 2 000 39.49 40.10 38.90 78 980 13 October 2026 200 39.30 39.30 39.30 7 860 14 October 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 001 118 071





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 October 2026 201 39.40 39.40 39.25 7 919 9 October 2026 800 39.73 40.00 39.50 31 784 12 October 2026 800 40.01 40.30 39.40 32 008 13 October 2026 400 39.55 39.60 39.50 15 820 14 October 2026 800 39.73 39.90 39.50 31 784 Total 3 001 119 315

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 066 shares.

On 14 October 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 755 695 own shares, or 3.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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p261016E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement