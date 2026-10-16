Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|8 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 501
|39.17
|39.40
|38.70
|176 304
|MTF CBOE
|3 999
|39.17
|39.40
|38.85
|156 641
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|9 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 214
|40.16
|40.35
|40.00
|169 234
|MTF CBOE
|3 786
|40.15
|40.30
|39.90
|152 008
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|12 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 500
|39.32
|40.30
|38.90
|216 260
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|39.37
|40.00
|38.90
|118 110
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|13 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 684
|39.43
|39.50
|39.30
|184 690
|MTF CBOE
|3 816
|39.44
|39.55
|39.30
|150 503
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|14 October 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 450
|39.75
|40.00
|39.55
|176 888
|MTF CBOE
|3 550
|39.80
|40.05
|39.55
|141 290
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|41 500
|39.56
|40.35
|38.70
|1 641 928
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 001 shares during the period from 8 October 2026 to 14 October 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 October 2026 to 14 October 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 October 2026
|801
|38.99
|39.25
|38.70
|31 231
|9 October 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|12 October 2026
|2 000
|39.49
|40.10
|38.90
|78 980
|13 October 2026
|200
|39.30
|39.30
|39.30
|7 860
|14 October 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|3 001
|118 071
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 October 2026
|201
|39.40
|39.40
|39.25
|7 919
|9 October 2026
|800
|39.73
|40.00
|39.50
|31 784
|12 October 2026
|800
|40.01
|40.30
|39.40
|32 008
|13 October 2026
|400
|39.55
|39.60
|39.50
|15 820
|14 October 2026
|800
|39.73
|39.90
|39.50
|31 784
|Total
|3 001
|119 315
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 066 shares.
On 14 October 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 755 695 own shares, or 3.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
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p261016E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
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