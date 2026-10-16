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An Overview of China's Bird Feeder with Camera Industry and Key Manufacturers

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 16, 2026 - Five companies active in the smart bird feeder camera market are featured in this 2026 industry review: Shenzhen Yangyangda Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (FreeKoala), Netvue Technologies Co., Ltd., Willfine Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Golden Vision Technology Development Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Pushi Technology Co., Ltd. As interest in connected wildlife observation grows, products combining outdoor feeding hardware, wireless imaging, AI-assisted bird identification and solar power are gaining attention across the consumer electronics and outdoor living sectors.Industry ContextMarket research places the global smart bird-feeder camera market at USD 225 million in 2025, with a projected value of USD 566.3 million by 2034, according to Growth Market Reports. The same source estimates that integrated smart feeder cameras accounted for 78% of market value in 2025, reflecting interest in products that combine feeding and imaging functions in a single unit.Estimates vary according to market scope. DataIntelo reports the broader smart bird feeder market at USD 420.5 million in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 11.2% from 2026 to 2034. The two studies use different market definitions, so their figures should be treated as separate commercial estimates rather than directly comparable measurements.The category brings together several product types, including the smart bird feeder, bird feeder camera wireless outdoor systems and solar-powered models designed for gardens, patios and other outdoor settings. As product development continues, integrated imaging, mobile connectivity and automated species recognition are becoming important features in the wider birdwatching market.For manufacturers serving international markets, wireless connectivity and battery-powered operation also bring compliance and logistics considerations. Products containing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other radio modules may fall within the scope of the European Union's Radio Equipment Directive 2014/53/EU. Applicable conformity requirements depend on the product configuration and intended market.Product Development and Industry PrioritiesThe development of camera-equipped bird feeders reflects a broader convergence of outdoor products, connected devices and AI-enabled imaging. Manufacturers are combining feeding mechanisms with a bird camera, mobile applications and automatic recording functions to help users observe visiting birds without remaining beside the feeder.Product configurations vary. Some camera bird feeders emphasize high-resolution video and a wide-angle bird feeder camera, while others prioritize solar charging, weather resistance, local storage or cloud-based services. A bird feeder with camera solar powered can reduce the need for manual charging, while a video bird feeder camera live feature allows users to observe activity remotely through a compatible application.AI-assisted identification is another area of development. An AI bird feeder can use image-processing software to identify bird species, organize captured footage and notify users when birds visit. Related products, including a birdhouse with camera, extend connected observation from feeding areas to nesting environments, although their functions and installation requirements differ.For manufacturers and distributors, the relevant technical considerations include imaging resolution, field of view, battery capacity, solar charging performance, ingress-protection ratings, storage options, software functions and market-specific conformity documentation. These factors help distinguish products designed for different price points and usage scenarios.The Five Manufacturers1. Shenzhen Yangyangda Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (FreeKoala Bird Feeder with Camera)Shenzhen Yangyangda Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the FreeKoala brand, develops camera-equipped bird feeders for the outdoor living and gardening market. Established in 2025, the company reports that it exports to more than 50 countries and serves over 500 business partners worldwide. It also states that exports account for approximately 90% of its sales, with the United States among its major markets.Its NU-T6SR-JC9L smart bird feeder combines a 4K bird feeder camera, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, card and cloud storage options, a 1.5L seed capacity, an IP66-rated enclosure, a 160-degree field of view and a 5,200mAh battery. The stated operating temperature range is -4°F to 122°F. Other models, including 5X-CCKK-42W2 and Z4-VO5S-YQ8C, also feature 4K imaging and IP66-rated protection, with 135-degree lenses.The company's product range incorporates several features relevant to the bird feeder camera wireless outdoor category, including a 3W solar panel, AI-based bird recognition covering more than 11,000 species, optional microSD recording and cloud storage. Selected designs combine a seed feeder with a bird bath and a hummingbird feeding port. FreeKoala states that basic functions are available without a mandatory subscription and that its products include a one-year warranty.At the corporate level, Shenzhen Yangyangda describes itself as a National High-Tech Enterprise operating a 20,000-square-meter intelligent manufacturing facility. The company reports a technical team of more than 100 R&D professionals and more than 100 patents, awards and industry recognitions. It also states that annual R&D investment exceeds 30% of revenue, that AI-assisted visual inspection supports a product defect rate below 0.3%, and that delivery lead times are reduced by 45% compared with industry benchmarks. These figures are company-reported and have not been independently verified for this article.By combining high-resolution imaging, wireless connectivity and solar-assisted power, FreeKoala addresses several common requirements in the camera bird feeder segment. Its product configurations may also appeal to distributors developing outdoor wildlife products or a gift for bird lover range, subject to model-specific testing and market requirements.2. Netvue Technologies Co., Ltd.Established in 2010, Shenzhen-based Netvue Technologies develops connected cameras and smart-home devices. The company introduced its Birdfy project in 2020, combining camera hardware and AI technology with bird feeders and birdwatching products. Its range includes smart bird feeder models with integrated cameras, remote viewing, automatic recording and bird-identification features. The Birdfy line also includes connected birdhouse products, extending its offering beyond conventional camera bird feeders. These products position Netvue within the broader market for connected outdoor observation and video bird feeder solutions.3. Willfine Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.Willfine Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. develops imaging products, including smart bird feeder cameras. Its BK600 model is presented in company product materials as a 4K AI bird feeder camera with a 130-degree field of view, a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery and solar-assisted power. The product combines outdoor feeding hardware with wireless observation and AI-related features. Willfine's published product and support materials provide a reference point for distributors comparing high-resolution camera bird feeders for outside use. Any certification, battery transport or ingress-protection claims should be checked against the documentation for the exact model and configuration being purchased.4. Shenzhen Golden Vision Technology Development Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Golden Vision Technology Development Co., Ltd. is an OEM/ODM manufacturer active in smart security, connected-home and smart-pet products. Its published portfolio includes the Smart Bird Feeder BF01, which lists 2560 × 1440 video resolution, AI bird-recognition services, a 5,200mAh rechargeable lithium battery, a 2L capacity and IP65 protection. The model also supports remote monitoring through mobile devices and cloud services. These published specifications make Golden Vision a relevant company to consider when comparing camera bird feeders for outdoor installations, although buyers should confirm the exact product configuration and supporting test documentation before ordering.5. Shenzhen Pushi Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Pushi Technology Co., Ltd. is included in this review as a potential participant in China's smart bird feeder camera supply segment. Publicly accessible product-level information sufficient to verify specific camera bird feeder models, technical specifications or certifications was not identified during this research. For a reliable comparison, its product range and manufacturing role should be confirmed directly, including whether it offers a birdfeeder with camera built-in, solar-powered options, local or cloud storage, and model-specific compliance documentation.Market OutlookThe development of the smart bird feeder camera market reflects demand for outdoor products that combine practical feeding functions with connected observation. Integrated camera systems bring imaging, wireless connectivity and power management into a single product, while AI-based software can add species recognition, event alerts and video organization.Within this market, manufacturers are exploring different configurations, from entry-level wireless feeders to premium models offering 4K imaging, solar charging and expanded software functions. A wide-angle bird feeder camera can provide a broader view of feeding activity, while local storage may appeal to customers seeking to limit recurring cloud-service costs. The value proposition therefore depends not only on image quality, but also on connectivity, power autonomy, software access and the overall ownership experience.Export-oriented manufacturers must also consider radio conformity, battery transportation requirements and the documentation expected by distributors in different markets. Model-specific test reports and clear statements about storage, subscriptions and operating conditions can help reduce uncertainty during product evaluation.As interest in backyard wildlife observation continues, camera-equipped feeders are likely to remain part of the wider connected outdoor-device category. The five companies featured here represent different approaches to product development and public technical disclosure, with FreeKoala's published product range providing the principal company profile in this review.For importers, distributors and brand owners, the next step is to assess sample units, confirm model-specific specifications and verify applicable compliance documents before committing to volume orders. These checks can help align product performance, market requirements and customer expectations across the growing smart birdwatching segment.

Tom

Shenzhen Yangyangda Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 131-1326-7556

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Five Reputable Bird Feeder with Camera Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Smart Birdwatching News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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