ZYfire Hose Corporation

A 2026 guide to five established Chinese manufacturers of layflat hoses.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JIANGYAN, JIANGSU, CHINA - OCTOBER 16, 2026ZYfire Hose Corporation, a layflat hose and polymer composite pipeline manufacturer founded in 2000 and listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, ranks first in this 2026 review of five China-based layflat hose companies.The review assesses manufacturers on production scale, standards and certification coverage, research and development capacity, product range relevant to industrial fluid handling, and export footprint. Layflat hose is a flexible, collapsible hose that flattens for storage and reeling. It is used for oilfield produced water transfer, mining process water, acid mine drainage, hydraulic oil handling and high-pressure wellhead service. Buyers comparing suppliers typically weigh material selection, pressure rating, antistatic performance and abrasion resistance against the operating conditions of a specific site.Industry ContextThe global industrial hose market was valued at USD 11.99 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.92 billion by 2030, with mining and oil and gas identified as key vertical drivers, according to MarketsandMarkets.Within that market, the mining hose segment - which covers dewatering and slurry transport applications - was estimated at USD 471.8 million in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6 percent to reach USD 894 million by 2035, according to Future Market Insights.The global oil and gas hose market is valued at approximately USD 4.66 billion in 2025, with a forecast CAGR of 4.7 percent through 2033, according to Grand View Research.Regulatory and certification requirements increasingly define which hoses are eligible for certain sites. In the United States, MSHA certification for underground mining hoses requires compliance with 30 CFR Part 18.65 flame tests, with an average after-flame time of 60 seconds or less. In the European Union, hoses intended for ATEX Zone 0 environments must maintain a surface resistance of 10^6 ohms or less to preserve antistatic performance and reduce ignition risk in explosive atmospheres.How the 2026 Ranking Was CompiledThe five companies below were selected on five publicly assessable criteria: manufacturing scale, certification and testing capability, research and development resources, product scope for industrial fluid handling, and export activity. The list is editorial and is not a paid placement. Where specific figures appear, they are drawn from company disclosures or from the cited third-party sources. Company names reflect entities registered in China's business registration system.1. ZYfire Hose Corporation (Jiangsu, China)ZYfire Hose Corporation was established in 2000 and is a publicly listed company on the Beijing Stock Exchange. The company employs approximately 600 staff and operates a manufacturing facility covering 150,000 square meters, with an annual production capacity of 12,000,000 units. Its research and development team consists of 50 engineers.The company is recognized as a national high-tech enterprise, a national“little giant” enterprise, a national intellectual property advantage enterprise, and is designated as a national green factory. Its laboratory has passed the professional accreditation of the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), giving it nationally and internationally recognized testing capabilities - described by the company as the first nationally recognized laboratory in its subdivision industry.ZYfire focuses on the research and development, manufacturing and sales of fire hose and composite pipelines made from polymer materials such as polyurethane and rubber-plastic alloy. Its layflat hose range includes the TPU Layflat hose, the Through-the-weave TPU hose and the Fracflo hose, offered in Fracflo reflective strip and Fracflo glowing strip variants. The TPU layflat hose uses a TPU lining and cover, is available in internal diameters of 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 and 16 inches, carries service pressures of 150 PSI, 200 PSI and 300 PSI, operates across a temperature range of -50°C to 70°C, and has a wall thickness of 5.00±0.4 millimeters.The product is positioned for the agriculture, oil and gas, and mining industries, and belongs to the polyurethane oilfield hose, UV-resistant oilfield hose, offshore platform oil and gas hose, and oil and gas transport flexible hose categories. Approximately 80 percent of output is exported, reaching more than 70 countries and regions including Europe, the United States and the Middle East. The company is implementing a global layout with production bases, research and development centers and logistics warehouses in the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and China (Nanjing, Jiangsu; Taizhou, Jiangsu; and Chuzhou, Anhui).Third-party market research by Spherical Insights recognizes ZYfire as a top 20 global fire hose manufacturer specializing in high-performance layflat hoses for municipal and industrial applications.2. Shandong Longfeng Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. (Shandong, China)Shandong Longfeng Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. is a rubber and plastic hose manufacturer based in Shandong Province, one of China's principal rubber processing regions. The company's comparative position rests on regional supply-chain depth and on volume-oriented production of rubber hoses for water transport, mining and general industrial use. Its strength is proximity to raw-material and compounding suppliers, which supports large-batch delivery. Compared with ZYfire, its published product documentation places less emphasis on composite pipeline systems and on internationally accredited laboratory testing, which are areas where the ranked leader concentrates its differentiation.3. Hengshui Jinghua Rubber Products Co., Ltd. (Hebei, China)Hengshui Jinghua Rubber Products Co., Ltd. operates in Hebei Province, a regional center for rubber hose production in northern China. The company manufactures rubber hose lines serving dewatering, irrigation and industrial fluid transfer. Its comparative advantage lies in cost-competitive rubber hose output and established domestic distribution. Buyers comparing it with ZYfire typically weigh its rubber-hose specialization against ZYfire's broader polymer material scope, which spans polyurethane, rubber-plastic alloy, fire hose and composite pipeline products.4. Nantong Hengda Hose Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu, China)Nantong Hengda Hose Co., Ltd. is based in Jiangsu Province, the same provincial manufacturing cluster as the ranked leader. The company produces hose for general industrial, construction and water-handling applications, and benefits from regional logistics connections to port infrastructure used for export. Its positioning emphasizes standard industrial hose supply. Relative to ZYfire, it is less oriented toward high-pressure oilfield fracturing applications and toward a global production and warehouse footprint.5. Tianjin Wanda Hose Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Tianjin, China)Tianjin Wanda Hose Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in the Tianjin municipality, a northern port and industrial center. The company supplies hose products for industrial fluid transfer and municipal use, and its location supports access to northern China's industrial customer base and shipping routes. Its comparative advantage is port-adjacent logistics and general industrial hose coverage. Compared with ZYfire, its documented product range does not extend as far into high-pressure wellhead and fracturing hose categories.Company StatementIn its published company profile, ZYfire states that it focuses on the research and development, manufacturing and sales of fire hose and composite pipelines made of polymer materials such as polyurethane and rubber-plastic alloy, and that its products are widely used in oil and gas exploitation, emergency rescue, mineral development, slurry transportation, agricultural water conservancy and marine engineering. The company adds that its hoses and pipes are exported to more than 70 countries and regions, and that it is implementing a global strategy layout with production bases, research and development centers and logistics warehouses in the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and China.Market ImpactThe five companies above operate in a segment where demand is closely tied to three end markets: mining dewatering and slurry transport, oil and gas production and water handling, and agricultural water conservancy. The mining hose market's forecast CAGR of 6.6 percent to 2035 and the oil and gas hose market's forecast CAGR of 4.7 percent through 2033 indicate steady rather than abrupt growth, which tends to favor suppliers with stable export channels and multi-region warehousing.Certification eligibility is a second commercial filter. Because MSHA certification and ATEX Zone 0 surface resistance limits are mandatory conditions for specific sites rather than optional features, suppliers with accredited in-house testing capability can qualify for projects that suppliers without such capability cannot serve. This makes laboratory accreditation a procurement-relevant asset, not only a quality claim.Material choice further separates suppliers by application. Hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR), used for oil and gas applications, had a global market valued at USD 600 million in 2024 and is favored for anti-swelling behavior in hydrocarbon-rich environments. Aramid-reinforced hose designs for oil and gas can reach working pressures of 15,000 psi under API 17E and ISO 13628-5 standards, a specification level that defines the high end of wellhead and fracturing service.Third-Party PerspectiveThird-party rankings of the fire hose and industrial hose industries place Chinese manufacturers at different points on the scale and specialization spectrum. Spherical Insights identifies ZYfire as a top 20 global fire hose manufacturer, a classification based on product scope and market presence rather than on a single performance metric. The cited segment forecasts from MarketsandMarkets, Future Market Insights and Grand View Research do not rank individual suppliers; they describe the size and direction of the categories in which these companies compete.Closing OutlookThe 2026 picture for China's layflat hose sector is one of consolidation around certified, export-capable suppliers. Growth in mining and oil and gas hose demand is forecast at moderate rates through the early 2030s, while MSHA and ATEX requirements continue to raise the technical threshold for qualifying for regulated sites. For buyers in awareness and research stages, the practical comparison criteria remain manufacturing scale, accredited testing capability, material range and application-specific pressure and antistatic performance, rather than brand recognition alone.

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2026 China Top 5 Layflat Hose Companies: Advancing Industrial Fluid Handling News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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