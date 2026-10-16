New York Rising Stars Runway Show Showcases Designer Collections And Young Talent In Midtown Manhattan

Eugena Feng (Organizer, Producer & AnnaE Selects Designer) with her models on the runway

Kalokuma models on the runway

Anna Xu on the runway

Featuring 60 young models, six designer brands and 200 runway looks, the Manhattan show celebrated creativity, confidence and cultural diversity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On September 27, 2026, the New York Rising Stars Runway Show was held in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, bringing together young models, designers, performers, fashion buyers, members of the press, community leaders, families, guests from diverse cultural backgrounds, and a team of photographers and videographers. Blending fashion, music, dance, and cultural expression, the event created an inclusive platform where young models could build confidence, experience different cultures, express their individuality, and bring a wide range of beautiful, distinctive, and uniquely styled designer looks to life on the runway.Yujing (Eugena) Feng, Founder, Executive Producer, and Show Director of the New York Rising Stars Runway Show, personally led the event's creative direction, planning, production, and overall execution-from the original concept through designer coordination, model management, performance programming, and on-site production. Marking her first runway show in these roles, the event was carefully planned, prepared, and successfully brought to life in just two months.The production featured 60 models ages 3 to 18, six designer brands, seven collections, approximately 200 runway looks, more than 120 audience members, and 15 performers.Featured Designers & CollectionsThe runway brought together six distinctive designer brands representing a variety of styles, countries, and cultural influences:1. AnnaE Selects – Cyber Glam Collection2. Roidelys3. House of Tinkabell4. Kalokuma5. Babykingclothing6. Glam2Glo7. AnnaE Selects – Princess & Prince CollectionTogether, the participating brands presented a wide range of children's fashion, from playful and dreamy styles to contemporary and highly individual looks, offering a diverse and international perspective on children's fashion.Some participating designers attended the event in person, while others based outside New York or overseas were represented by brand representatives and ambassadors, reflecting the broader geographic and cultural reach of the participating collections.Alongside producing the event, Eugena was also developing and launching her children's fashion brand, AnnaE Selects, which made its runway debut at the show.AnnaE Selects had the special distinction of both opening and closing the runway, beginning with approximately 30 looks from the bold and modern Cyber Glam Collection and concluding with approximately 70 looks from the elegant and imaginative Princess & Prince Collection. The other five participating brands presented approximately 100 additional looks.The young models were selected through in-person and virtual auditions. Approximately two-thirds had prior professional modeling experience, while about one-third had little or no previous runway experience. Through dedicated training and rehearsals, all of the young models were well prepared and delivered confident performances, bringing each designer's collection to life on the runway. For the young models, wearing and presenting the designers' looks became a joyful and empowering experience, giving them a strong sense of pride and accomplishment.The atmosphere throughout the show was warm and enthusiastic, with parents, families, and guests cheering not only for their own children but for other young models as well. Smiles, applause, and encouragement from the audience created a supportive and celebratory environment throughout the runway presentation.Each model presented multiple looks throughout the event. In addition, every model received a complimentary outfit from AnnaE Selects to take home as a special keepsake from the runway experience.Special Performances, Guest Speakers & Production TeamThe show featured 15 carefully selected performers, including singers Zhen Yang, Martin Qin, and Zoey Hang, as well as dancers from Vic Dance and Kiran Art Center, bringing music, dance, and cultural expression to the runway. DJ Soju King provided music for the event.The event also welcomed Michael J. Jordan, Founder of MJ Method Communications, and Jun Shen, Chairwoman of Shanghai Association in USA, Inc., as Guest Speakers.The evening was hosted by Karena Chen, with Xian Wang serving as Model Coach and Runway Coordinator, guiding the young models during rehearsals and supporting runway coordination throughout the show.The event was documented by a dedicated team of photographers and videographers. Sean and Jrace were instrumental in the rapid post-event photo delivery, with the full set of event photos made available by the following day-an exceptionally fast turnaround for a large-scale fashion production.Community RecognitionDuring the event, Jack Ho, Community Liaison Director, attended on behalf of New York State Assemblymember Lester Chang of the 49th District and presented Yujing (Eugena) Feng with a Certificate of Recognition, honoring her exceptional civic leadership, commitment to family empowerment, and dedication to creating opportunities for children and families.The Story Behind the ShowThe inspiration for the New York Rising Stars Runway Show began with Eugena's daughter, Anna.Before becoming involved in runway modeling, Anna was a shy and sensitive child. Over the past year, Eugena watched her develop a passion for the runway and gradually become more confident, expressive, and comfortable communicating with others.Seeing these positive changes inspired Eugena to create the New York Rising Stars Runway Show for more children. Taking place during New York's September fashion season, the event gave young participants an opportunity to experience firsthand the creativity and energy of fashion in New York City.“I wanted to create a runway where designers could share their creativity and where young people could feel proud of who they are,” said Eugena Feng.“For me, fashion can be more than what we wear-it can bring people together, build confidence, and create meaningful connections across different cultures and communities. I hope the experience stays with these young people beyond the runway, helping them become more confident in everyday life, strengthen their communication skills, and feel more comfortable expressing themselves. If they walk away believing in themselves a little more and carry that confidence into their relationships, education, and future development, then the show has achieved something truly meaningful.”Eugena's vision extends beyond the runway. In an era increasingly shaped by AI, digital technology, and screen-based communication, she hopes to encourage children to engage more with the real world-building friendships, experiencing different cultures, communicating face-to-face, and becoming more comfortable expressing themselves.The Story of AnnaE SelectsAnna's journey also inspired Eugena to create AnnaE Selects. The name reflects the connection between mother and daughter:“Anna” comes from her daughter's name, while“E” represents Eugena. The word“Selects” reflects the brand's focus on careful curation. Eugena also created several logo concepts for AnnaE Selects, with Anna making the final selection-another personal expression of their shared journey and mother-daughter bond.At the heart of AnnaE Selects is Eugena's personal eye for children's fashion. She selects distinctive pieces from independent designers, private labels, and manufacturers around the world, bringing together different styles and cultural influences while celebrating diversity, individuality, confidence, and self-expression.AnnaE Selects made its runway debut at the New York Rising Stars Runway Show, bringing the personal story behind the brand to the runway for the first time.Sponsors & Community SupportersThe New York Rising Stars Runway Show was supported by Corner 28 Restaurant & Caterers, Shanghai You Garden, Shanghai Association in USA, Inc., and Elena Aesthetics & Wellness.Special thanks were also extended to the volunteer parents and families whose time, dedication, and support helped make the event possible. Several volunteer parents assisted backstage with outfit changes, model organization, and other production needs, helping the young participants move smoothly through a demanding runway schedule.More Than a Runway ShowThrough the New York Rising Stars Runway Show and AnnaE Selects, Eugena hopes to continue creating meaningful opportunities for young models, designers, performers, creative and industry professionals, families, and members of the broader community. Her vision is to build a platform where people of different ages, backgrounds, and experiences can showcase their talents, express their creativity, build meaningful connections, and learn from one another through fashion and culture.For young participants in particular, she hopes these experiences will help strengthen their confidence, communication skills, independence, and sense of accomplishment as they grow, allowing the positive impact of the runway to continue well beyond the stage.Looking ahead, the next New York Rising Stars Runway Show is being planned for early 2027, following New York's February fashion season, with additional details to be announced.

Yujing (Eugena) Feng

New York Rising Stars Runway Show

+1 646-639-0705

New York Rising Stars Runway Show Showcases

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New York Rising Stars Runway Show Showcases Designer Collections and Young Talent in Midtown Manhattan News Provided By Global Youth Arts and Culture Association October 16, 2026, 06:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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