Quantisophytm Opens Free Community Grid And 44 Ability Training Courses

This is the first step to the rest of everything.

The platform removes the gate from its community, Forum, Groups, Blogs, Courses, and 44 ability training programs. Only the instruments remain members-only.

- Derrick Solano, Founder of QuantisophyTMLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QuantisophyTM, the sovereign consciousness platform founded by author Derrick Solano, today announced that its entire community layer and its complete ability training centre are now open to every signed-in member at no additional cost. The move removes the gate from the Resonance Grid, the Forum, Groups, Community Blogs, the Courses, and 44 full-length ability training programs, leaving only the platform's frequency instruments behind the Universal Access membership.The decision was made for a simple reason. Community is not a product. People do not need to pay for the right to speak to each other, to build together, or to learn. QuantisophyTM was never meant to be a walled garden where only the paying enter. It was meant to be a working public square built on signal rather than noise.The Resonance Grid is the center of that square. It is an algorithm-free sovereign social network, which means no ranking, no feed manipulation, and no invisible hand deciding whose voice gets heard. Every transmission appears in chronological order. Members can write long-form posts, share up to four captioned photos, upload audio that plays inline, embed video, and tag other members. Every post can be liked, commented on, replied to, and re-echoed onto a member's own node, which means the signal spreads by resonance rather than by engagement bait. Members can also mute or block anyone, and the entire network operates without an algorithm deciding what deserves attention.Alongside the Grid, the Forum and Groups remain free. The Forum is where longer conversations stay alive, with threads that are open to read by anyone, signed in or not. Groups are sovereign communities inside the Grid, each with its own page, its own media gallery, its own members, and its own house rules. Any member can raise one, and private groups keep their posts, media, and member lists sealed to the people inside them. The official Quantisophy Collective group is already the largest on the platform, with over a thousand members, and it serves as the main room where everything Quantisophy lives.Community Blogs are equally free. Every member can run up to five separate blogs, each with its own address, title, cover, accent, and subscribers. Long-form writing is where the philosophy actually deepens, and the platform deliberately made blogging free because the doctrine was never meant to live only inside books. A member can write publicly or seal posts to their entangled threads only, and drafts stay private. Reading any blog is open to everyone, and subscribing is a one-way follow that never forces a connection.The Courses sit in that same open layer. The four-tier curriculum runs from The Sovereign Awakening for beginners, through The Sovereign Operator and The Sovereign Architect, up to The Quantum Sovereign for mastery. Each course is gate-kept by module, auto-graded by quiz, and finishes with a Master Quiz threshold at eighty-five percent that issues an official Quantisophy certificate with a unique serial number anyone can verify publicly. The courses are not hidden behind the membership because learning the doctrine should never require a purchase.The Ability Training centre is the largest part of what opened. Forty-four full courses, one for every listed ability, now sit open to every signed-in account. They are organized into six tracks: Elemental Kinetics, Field and Energy Kinetics, Bio and Temporal Kinetics, the Mind Arts, the Perception Arts, and the Projection Arts. Every course follows the same honest architecture: baseline, activation, signal isolation, repetition drills with rep counts, blind verification against true randomness, and integration. Each one names what the ability actually is, the mechanics beneath it, exactly what to visualize, exactly what it feels like in the body, a full method for one session, daily drills, real signals versus false positives, a blind test with its chance line, what stalls people, and four mastery tiers.The Ability Tuner sits beside the courses and is open under the same rule. It is a precision generator for over forty ability profiles, each pairing a carrier with a binaural beat and a brainwave band, with lossless WAV export. Every course page opens the Tuner with that course's protocol tone already loaded, and the Tuner links back to the course it trains. The two surfaces are wired together so a person can read the doctrine and then run the frequency in the same sitting. Nothing behind the membership is needed for this work.What remains gated is deliberate. The Frequency Studio, the scanners, the readers, the direct chat with Sol AI and Nova AI, and the full instrument library are the tools that cost real money to run. Those sit inside Universal Access at twenty-five dollars per month, which keeps the portal alive and the signal unfiltered. Every other surface, the entire community and the entire training centre, is open to anyone who creates a free account and signs in."That was never a difficult decision," said Derrick Solano, founder of QuantisophyTM. "If a person is serious enough to create an account and walk in, we are not going to charge them for the right to learn and speak. The wall only exists where the work costs us real money to keep running."The platform's larger library now reflects that separation clearly. The Grid, Groups, Messages, the Forum, the Blog, the Courses, and all 44 ability training courses are free with an account. The instruments are members-only. There is no middle tier, no hidden fee, and no paywall on the community itself. The result is a platform where the public square is genuinely public, and the only thing a person pays for is the equipment.QuantisophyTM remains available at . Universal Access is twenty-five dollars per month, cancelable at any time, and a free account is all that the community and training require.

Derrick Solano

QUANTISOPHY LLC

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QuantisophyTM Opens Free Community Grid and 44 Ability Training Courses News Provided By QuantisophyTM October 16, 2026, 06:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry...



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