Inferenz Scales Caregence With Custom AI Agent Builder, EHR Integrations And Predictive Models

Caregence workflow builder canvas

Hospice eligibility check workflow

Build Healthcare AI agents in minutes with ready-made workflows - no engineering team needed. Run everything securely in your own cloud.

- Gayatri Thakkar, CEO - Inferenz

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inferenz, a data and AI engineering company serving healthcare in the US, today announced a major expansion of the CaregenceTM agentic AI platform for healthcare. Care teams can now build a custom AI agent in minutes, connect it to EHR/EMR systems, add predictive machine learning models to any workflow and start from ready-made workflow templates. Everything runs in the customer's own cloud, and the code stays with the customer.

The release extends steady progress. Inferenz and Caregence merged in December 2025, pairing a platform already working in real care workflows with Inferenz's data and AI engineering. The Hospice Eligibility Agent, the Risk Analyzer and Next Best Action Agent were revealed in due course of time.

Most care organizations know which processes drain staff time. The wait for engineering hours slows them down, and Caregence removes it by putting the building tools in the hands of the people who know the process.

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. - Users name the agent, describe its job, write its instructions in natural language and choose its tools and skills. After a quick review it goes live, ready to chat with or drop into a workflow. Agent administrators control what gets published, so teams get tailored agents without losing governance.

. - Agents can communicate by email, SMS, Slack, Teams, video and calendar, extract data from documents, images, audio and websites, connect to EHRs, payer eligibility, databases, SharePoint and any API, and automate PDF forms, reports and web tasks.

. - Native connections cover Epic, Cerner, athenahealth and eClinicalWorks, with more on the way, plus any EHR that supports FHIR. Workflows read patient information, medications, allergies, appointments, imaging results and prescriptions, and write back where an EHR's API allows. Web automation covers systems with no API.

. - Seven predictive modules run on the customer's own data, from intake and readmission risk to staffing demand, utilization and post-care outcomes. Teams can also register their own model, such as a fall-risk score hosted in AWS or Azure and call it from any workflow with no rebuild.

.- - Build from scratch or start from a template. The first templates are live, including hospice eligibility screening and prior authorization, with more coming. Workflows run once or on a schedule, and failure alerts reach the right person.

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A hospice workflow reads new referrals from the customer's database, extracts scoring data from attached PDFs, calls the Hospice Eligibility Agent, updates the referral status and emails the result. A staff member assembles it by drag and drop, with no code. Manual review that took 30 to 90 minutes comes down to about five.

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Caregence gets deployed into the customer's own cloud ecosystem. Deployment scripts set up the servers, databases, AI models and network boundaries in a single pass, work an IT team can spend months on by hand. The platform stores no patient records. It connects to the warehouse the organization already runs, such as Snowflake or Databricks, and fetches data when a workflow needs it. Audit logs redact PHI and stay in the customer's environment.

Every agent and workflow run is traced, down to the model, prompt, response, tool calls and cost. Dashboards track adoption, reliability and cloud spend, and leaders can ask questions of their warehouse data in plain language, with read-only access and every query logged.

"When we brought Inferenz and Caregence together, the aim was a platform care organizations could own outright," said Gayatri Thakkar, Founder and CEO of Inferenz. "A team can now describe an agent and have it working in minutes, connect it to the EHR it already runs, and keep the code, data and logs in its own cloud. We'll keep adding tools, integrations and templates, because the next workflow should be quicker to build than the last."

"Operators keep asking us to give their people their hours back," said Sweta Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of Inferenz. "The agent builder and templates shorten the road from an idea to something staff can use on Monday morning. Every run is traced, so a leader can open the record and see what an agent did. That's what gets automation adopted, and adoption is the number we watch closest."



More templates, EHR integrations, tools and agents are on the roadmap. Caregence focuses on administrative and operational work such as intake, eligibility, scheduling and billing. Teams that want a head start can work with Inferenz's forward deployment team, which sits alongside customer staff and builds the first few workflows together.

To see how the layers fit together, visit the Caregence platform page or contact Inferenz to book a working session on your own healthcare workflows.



Inferenz is a data and AI engineering company working with healthcare, insurance and hi-tech organizations across strategy and consulting, data and cloud modernization, AI and automation, and operationalization. Its healthcare portfolio includes the Caregence platform, AI agents, predictive models, an enterprise master patient index and digital patient engagement for home health, home care, hospice and hospital settings.

Adarsh Adwait

Inferenz

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Inferenz Scales Caregence with Custom AI Agent Builder, EHR Integrations and Predictive Models News Provided By Inferenz Tech Private Limited October 16, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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