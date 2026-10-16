India, Russia Begin Harbour Phase Of Joint Naval Exercise INDRA 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Oct 16 (IANS) India-Russia naval exercise INDRA 2026 commenced its harbour phase with a planning conference between the operational teams of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri and Russian Navy ship Aldar Tsydenzhapov.

According to the Indian Navy, senior naval personnel from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet participated in the conference, which outlined the broad programme for the sea phase of the exercise.

In a post on X on Friday, the Indian Navy said,“The Harbour Phase of INDRA 2026 commenced with a Planning Conference between the ops teams of INS Sahyadri and Russian Navy Ship Aldar Tsydenzhapov, with participation from senior naval personnel from the RuFN Pacific Fleet. The conference outlined the broad programme for the Sea Phase of the exercise.”

As part of the port call, the delegation aboard INS Sahyadri also held a protocol meeting with Vice Admiral A.Y. Sysuev, Commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet's mixed forces.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced the commencement of the joint Russian-Indian cross-branch exercise INDRA 2026 in Russia's Chelyabinsk Region and the Russian Far East.

"The joint Russian-Indian cross-branch exercise INDRA 2026 has begun in the Chelyabinsk Region and the Far East. Units of the ground forces of the two countries, warships of the Russian and Indian Navy, as well as aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are participating in the maneuvers," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that crews of the Russian corvette Aldar Tsydenzhapov and INS Sahyadri, which arrived in Vladivostok on October 10, took part in the opening ceremony of the maritime phase of the joint INDRA 2026 exercise at the Pacific Fleet's main base.

According to the ministry, the land component of the exercise will continue until October 23, with military contingents practising unit command and control and conducting a joint operation to destroy illegal armed groups at the training ground, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

Meanwhile, the practical phase of the maritime component will take place in the Sea of Japan from October 16 to 17.

The ships participating in the joint detachment will practice tactical manoeuvres, carry out artillery firing drills against sea and aerial targets, conduct an inspection operation, and rehearse the liberation of a vessel simulated to have been seized by terrorists.

The Russian Defence Ministry further stated that as part of the exercise, crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Indian Air Force, operating Su-30SM tactical aircraft, would practise engaging small, low-flying targets, destroying airborne weapons carriers at short and medium ranges, and conducting manoeuvrable air combat at medium and low altitudes.

Furthermore, Russian and Indian air force crews operating Mi-8 military helicopters would practice deploying special forces units and conducting search-and-rescue operations for aircrews in distress in remote areas, the ministry added.