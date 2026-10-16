Prime Accused Arrested In Atar Singh Bhadana Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) In a major development in the murder case of former MLA Atar Singh Bhadana, the police have arrested the prime accused, Mukesh alias Mukesh 'Fauji', in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

He had been absconding since the murder, prompting police teams to conduct raids at the homes of his family members and relatives.

Following his arrest, Mukesh Fauji was brought to the Weir police station, where Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meena interrogated him late at night. Investigators are seeking details about the sequence of events leading to the murder, the alleged roles of other suspects and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The administration had also served a notice regarding the proposed demolition of the accused's house while he remained on the run.

Further action will depend on the applicable legal and administrative process.

Five other accused in the case have already been arrested.

Mukesh 'Fauji' had reportedly been leading a protest for the past two years, demanding the closure of a mining lease. His name has also figured in cases filed by Bhadana's widow. Police are examining his alleged role as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators have also been examining inflammatory posts circulated on social media in recent days concerning a leased pathway. The posts, featuring both men and women, reportedly went viral before the incident.

According to the investigation, a minor dispute occurred on October 7. On the day of the incident, protesters were removed from the demonstration site. Police have also received information suggesting that security personnel associated with Atar Singh Bhadana allegedly aggravated tensions through videos. Some of these personnel are reportedly from the Dholpur region. Police teams are examining the videos and other material to establish the sequence of events and determine the roles of those involved.

The five arrested accused -- Bhagmal, Soni, Sher Singh, Baldev and Kunwar Singh -- were produced before Judicial Magistrate Suvihay Hafiz Siddiqui. The police had sought three days of police custody for questioning. However, the court granted a two-day police remand for all five accused.

During the search for Mukesh 'Fauji', police teams raided several locations, including the homes of his relatives. Investigators suspected that he might be hiding in neighbouring villages or in the Bayana region, where residents of Bhaunda village have family connections.

The rugged, hilly terrain of the Dang region also complicated the search. According to police sources, the accused managed to evade arrest at some locations before police teams arrived.

Teams were additionally dispatched to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh amid suspicions that the prime accused might have fled to either state.

With Mukesh 'Fauji's' arrest, investigators are expected to intensify questioning to establish the circumstances of the murder and identify the roles of other suspects in the case.