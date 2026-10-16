Bhoothakaalam To Eerza: 7 Must-Watch Malayalam Horror Movies That Will Keep You Awake At Night

Looking for a spine-chilling movie night? Explore must-watch Malayalam horror movies packed with terrifying supernatural encounters, eerie settings, disturbing mysteries and unexpected twists that will keep you hooked until the end.

Rahul Sadasivan directs this brilliant Malayalam psychological thriller. Shane Nigam and Revathi play the lead roles. The movie explores a tense mother-son relationship against the dark backdrop of clinical depression. Realistic situations, eerie sound design, and pure suspense make this film a truly terrifying watch.

Jayakrishnan directs this gripping horror film starring Prithviraj and Priya Anand. Priya and her husband Ranjan move into a brand new house. Priya brings home an antique box from a local shop one day. Terrifying paranormal events start happening in their lives right after she opens it. You must watch the movie to find out what happens next.

Mammootty plays the role of an evil sorcerer named Kodumon Potti in this chilling Malayalam horror film. Arjun Ashokan also plays a very important character. Rahul Sadasivan directs this masterpiece. The story takes you deep into the dark folklore and black magic of the 17th-century Malabar region.

Prakambanam is an upcoming Malayalam horror-comedy film releasing in January 2026. The story revolves around a fun group of friends living in a hostel. Vijesh Panathur directs this entertaining movie. Sagar Surya and Mallika Sukumaran play the main lead roles.

Akhil Sathyan directs this beautiful Malayalam movie starring Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu. An atheist musician returns to his hometown and meets a mysterious spirit. This strange encounter completely changes his life and transforms his entire understanding of love. The film actually gives you a very nice feel-good experience.

Vadakkan is a highly engaging Malayalam horror-thriller movie. Kishore and Shruti Menon play the prominent lead roles. The film presents a deeply mysterious story rooted in ancient Kerala folklore and the traditional Theyyam culture.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is a highly entertaining Malayalam horror-comedy film. The plot follows a group of friends who wander around their village at night. The movie perfectly blends horror, romance, and local folklore. Noufal Abdullah directs this film, and Mathew Thomas plays the main lead role.