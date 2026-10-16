SC Is Last Hope For Justice, Will Apologise If Needed: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT), involved in the legal challenge concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has said the Supreme Court remains the last hope for those seeking justice, while expressing willingness to apologise to the apex court if any of his remarks or actions were considered inappropriate. Responding to reports that the Supreme Court was unhappy with the petition and the circumstances surrounding its filing, he said approaching the court was a constitutional recourse when other institutions failed to provide relief.

“The Supreme Court of the country is the highest constitutional institution. When all doors of justice are closed, whether it is the Election Commission, the Governor or any other institution, we ultimately approach the Supreme Court and plead for justice,” he said.

Describing the apex court as the“last ray of hope”, he said that petitions had been filed over the SIR exercise and issues concerning the Election Commission. He also referred to the concerns of people whose names had allegedly been deleted from electoral rolls.

'Will apologise if there is any such feeling about me'

“If the Supreme Court feels we made a mistake, it has the right to take note of it. If there is any such feeling about me, I am sorry. I have absolutely no hesitation in apologising to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Emphasising that the primary objective was to secure justice, he added,“We want justice. The country wants justice.”

He further said he was prepared to apologise while maintaining that the judiciary had a crucial responsibility to protect the Constitution and democratic institutions.“I am apologising to you 10 times, but it is your responsibility to save this country and its democracy. We will keep pleading for justice before you until the very end,” he said.

Explaining the purpose of the march led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said,“When lakhs of people went to the doors of the Supreme Court under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji, their only purpose was that you are the last ray of hope.”

He concluded by reiterating his faith in the judiciary, saying that if people could not look to the Supreme Court for justice, they would have nowhere else to turn.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)