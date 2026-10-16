Delhi LG Inspects Old Delhi, Directs Officials To Ensure Cleanliness

LG inspects Old Delhi, calls for world-class civic standards

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday inspected civic and sanitation upkeep across the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Old Delhi Zone and directed officials to strengthen solid waste management, ensure effective waste segregation and maintain cleanliness.

In a post shared on X, the LG said the inspection covered the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) Centre near the Red Fort, the pedestrianised stretch of Chandni Chowk, Vijay Ghat Pigeon Feeding Point and the Integrated Transit Station on Bela Road.

"As Delhi's historic, cultural and commercial heart, Old Delhi deserves world-class civic standards," Sandhu said. He directed officials to strengthen solid waste management, ensure effective source segregation and maintain rigorous on-ground cleanliness.

"Preserving Old Delhi's heritage must go hand in hand with cleaner streets, better civic amenities and a sustainable urban environment," he said. The LG added that a cleaner and more liveable Old Delhi was integral to building a developed Delhi, using the hashtag #ViksitDilli.

Inspected civic and sanitation upkeep across MCD's Old Delhi Zone this morning, covering the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre near the Red Fort, the pedestrianised stretch of Chandni Chowk, Vijay Ghat Pigeon Feeding Point, and the Integrated Transit Station on Bela Road. As Delhi's historic, cultural and commercial heart, Old Delhi deserves world-class civic standards. Directed officials to strengthen solid waste management, ensure effective source segregation and maintain rigorous on-ground cleanliness. Preserving Old Delhi's heritage must go hand in hand with cleaner streets, better civic amenities and a sustainable urban environment. A cleaner, more liveable Old Delhi is integral to building #ViksitDilli. - LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) October 16, 2026

Mayor leads cleanliness drive in Malviya Nagar

Earlier this week, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi led a mega cleanliness drive at Malviya Nagar Market in the South Zone, accompanied by Malviya Nagar MLA and Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board Satish Upadhyay, MCD Additional Commissioner Pankaj Naresh Aggarwal and other senior civic officials.

The Mayor actively participated in road-cleaning activities during the drive, organised by Satish Upadhyay, to raise public awareness about cleanliness and encourage citizens to contribute to keeping public spaces clean.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahi said the administration was working to make Delhi a clean, healthy and beautiful city under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"Cleanliness is not the sole responsibility of the Municipal Corporation; rather, it is a collective responsibility of every citizen," the Mayor said.

He added that, alongside regular cleanliness drives, improved waste management and public awareness, necessary action would be taken against unauthorised encroachments on roads, footpaths and other public spaces in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations.

"Our objective is to provide the people of Delhi with a clean, orderly and encroachment-free environment. Achieving this goal requires better coordination among the civic administration, public representatives and citizens, along with active public participation," Wahi said.

The Mayor also stressed that cleanliness campaigns should not remain one-day activities but should develop into a sustained mass movement with public participation. He appealed to market associations, shopkeepers and residents to dispose of waste only at designated locations, refrain from littering and cooperate with sanitation workers.

The MCD reiterated its commitment to improving sanitation, addressing encroachments in accordance with applicable rules and making Delhi cleaner and better organised through public participation. (ANI)

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