Durga Puja: Behala Pandal Shows Miners' Lives, Durga As Labourer

A Glimpse into Miners' Lives

Bringing the lives and struggles of coal miners into the spotlight, Thakurpukur SB Park Sarbojanin in Behala has celebrated its 56th year of Durga Puja with a distinctive colliery-themed pandal, recreating the setting of an underground coal mine to depict the hardships faced by workers in the mining industry.

The pandal presents an interpretation of the lives of Indian coal miners, highlighting their working conditions, struggles and contribution to society. Through the installation, the organisers have attempted to offer visitors a glimpse into the challenging environment in which miners work.

Goddess Durga as a Labourer

A key feature of the display is the depiction of Goddess Durga as a labourer, bringing the theme of workers' lives into the traditional religious celebration. The artistic representation seeks to connect the goddess with the everyday struggles of working people.

Artist's Vision and Execution

Theme artist Arpita Sarkar said the concept was developed to portray the lives of people working in collieries and the difficulties they encounter. "This time, we have chosen a 'colliery' (coal mine) theme. We have tried to depict the lives of those who work in collieries and the hardships they face. In this display, we have also portrayed Goddess Durga as a labourer." Sarkar told ANI.

She said the construction of the pandal involved extensive planning and the efforts of a large team of workers.

According to Sarkar, around 40 to 50 workers spent four months constructing the pandal, while an additional two months were dedicated specifically to crafting the idol of Goddess Durga.“It took 40–50 workers and four months to construct this pandal, with an additional two months spent specifically on crafting the idol of Goddess Durga,” she added.

The project reflects the effort involved in translating the demanding environment of a coal mine into a large-scale artistic installation for the festival.

The underground mine setting forms the central element of the pandal, allowing visitors to experience a representation of the conditions associated with the mining sector.

Durga Puja, one of West Bengal's most prominent festivals, is known for its elaborate pandals and creative themes that combine religious traditions with social and cultural narratives. (ANI)

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