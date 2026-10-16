ISSO National U-17 Basketball C'ship Concludes In Raipur, Chhattisgarh

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully concluded its National Under-17 Boys and Girls Basketball Championship 2026–27, hosted by N.H. Goel World School, Raipur, from 10 to 14 October 2026. According to a press release, the five-day championship witnessed spirited competition among 51 teams representing 46 schools from across India, marking a significant milestone as Chhattisgarh hosted the prestigious ISSO basketball event for the first time.

Grand Opening Ceremony

The championship commenced with a grand opening ceremony graced by the Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Arun Sao, as Chief Guest. Addressing the young athletes, he emphasised the importance of sports in developing discipline, confidence and character, encouraging students with the inspiring message,“Khelega Toh Khilega.” The Dy CM formally inaugurated the tournament by making a ceremonial basket, setting an enthusiastic tone for the championship. The opening ceremony was also attended by Rajendra Goel and Narendra Goel of the Goel Group, ISSO Founding Director Gaurav Dixit, ISSO National Sports Coordinator Satish Mishra, and the school leadership. Young adventurer Kaamya Karthikeyan was present as a special guest.

Championship Winners and Honourees

Under-17 Boys' Results

In the Under-17 Boys category, CHIREC International School, Hyderabad, emerged as National Champions after defeating Oakridge International School, Hyderabad, in the final. Indus International School, Hyderabad, secured third position.

Under-17 Girls' Results

In the Under-17 Girls category, Yellow Train School, Coimbatore, claimed the National Championship title with a 58–40 victory over The Shri Ram School, Gurugram. HLC International School, Chennai, finished third.

Individual Awards

In individual awards, Prabhanya (Jersey No. 11) of HLC International School was named the Girls' Most Valuable Player, while Sahanaraj (Jersey No. 06) of Neev Academy received the Girls' Emerging Player award. In the boys' category, Aryan (Jersey No. 15) of Oakridge International School was named the Most Valuable Player, while Agastya (Jersey No. 13) of Indus International School, Hyderabad, was recognised as the Emerging Player.

Expanding the School Sports Ecosystem

Speaking about the championship, Gaurav Dixit, Founding Director, ISSO, said,“The growing competitiveness of school basketball across India is extremely encouraging. Our vision at ISSO is to create structured sporting opportunities where young athletes can compete at the national level and progress towards greater achievements. Bringing this championship to Raipur reflects our commitment to expanding the school sports ecosystem across the country.”

The championship concluded with a celebratory awards ceremony recognising the winning teams and outstanding individual performers. With another successful national event, ISSO continues its mission of strengthening competitive school sports and creating meaningful pathways for young athletes towards national and international representation. (ANI)

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