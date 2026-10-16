Kazakhstan's Airlines Carry 12.4M Passengers In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's airlines carried 12.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, while the country's airports handled 136,500 tons of cargo, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported.

Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, announced the figures at the eighth International Transport and Logistics Business Forum New Silk Way in Astana.

According to Tompiyeva, Kazakhstan's international air route network covers 31 countries and 137 destinations. Kazakh and foreign airlines have launched 24 new air routes.

Alongside efforts to address the industry's immediate priorities, Kazakhstan is developing a master plan for civil aviation through 2050 in cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The plan is intended to establish a long-term development model for the sector.

Cargo aviation is also among the industry's current priorities. The government has introduced support measures for domestic cargo carriers, including preferential import conditions for certain categories of cargo aircraft and expanded opportunities to access international markets.

Participants in the aviation market also presented specific development plans.

Astana International Airport presented its development strategy through 2035, which provides for the construction of a second runway, the expansion of cargo infrastructure, and digitalization.

Karaganda Airport is developing its QarGo Hub concept and forecasts cargo traffic to reach 61,000 tons this year. In Aktau, a project to develop an aviation and logistics hub was presented, with potential investment estimated at $400 million to $500 million.

Domestic air travel affordability also received attention. A representative of Petropavlovsk Airport outlined challenges facing smaller regional airports, including ensuring their financial sustainability and supporting their further development.

Kazakh airline SCAT presented an extensive program to develop an aviation hub in Shymkent. The program includes 12 investment projects, covering aircraft maintenance and the expansion of airport infrastructure.

Vietjet Qazaqstan presented its vision for developing the domestic aviation market and proposed measures to improve the affordability of air travel and ensure sustainable industry growth.

Kazakhstan's national cargo carrier Alatau Air Cargo is preparing to begin operations in the near future.

Tompiyeva emphasized the importance of maintaining an ongoing dialogue with airlines, airports, and other industry participants, noting that aviation development is a shared responsibility across the sector.