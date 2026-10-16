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Director/PDMR Shareholding


Date: 2026-10-16 02:02:07

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Michael Brierley
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director/PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
c)
 Prices(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£36.84
£36.83		 14
3
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
17
£36.83
e) Date of the transaction 14 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)


NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Rachel Brierley
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Wife of Non-Executive Director/PDMR, Michael Brierley/PCA
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
c)
 Prices(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
£36.84 76
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 N/A (Single Transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 14 October 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)



MENAFN16102026004107003653ID1111818275


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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