(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

16 October 2026 Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 09 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 439.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 446.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 442.485550





Date of purchase: 12 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 440.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 448.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 444.449350





Date of purchase: 13 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 444.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 447.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 445.663550





Date of purchase: 14 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 439.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 444.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 441.889750





Date of purchase: 15 October 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 438.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 446.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 443.512400

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,678,732 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 112,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,131,960 have voting rights and 1,215,843 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 1080 442.500 09/10/2026 08:16:11 LSE 511 442.000 09/10/2026 08:16:20 LSE 224 441.500 09/10/2026 08:30:35 LSE 232 441.500 09/10/2026 08:30:35 LSE 672 439.500 09/10/2026 08:39:31 LSE 274 439.500 09/10/2026 08:42:23 LSE 195 441.500 09/10/2026 09:00:30 LSE 700 441.000 09/10/2026 09:02:09 LSE 246 440.500 09/10/2026 09:13:58 LSE 1318 443.000 09/10/2026 10:02:33 LSE 195 443.500 09/10/2026 10:08:32 LSE 62 444.000 09/10/2026 10:16:03 LSE 619 444.000 09/10/2026 10:16:03 LSE 195 444.500 09/10/2026 10:21:03 LSE 457 445.500 09/10/2026 10:32:36 LSE 195 444.500 09/10/2026 10:34:26 LSE 203 445.000 09/10/2026 11:19:03 LSE 195 446.500 09/10/2026 11:28:03 LSE 253 446.500 09/10/2026 11:28:03 LSE 396 444.000 09/10/2026 11:38:52 LSE 1116 441.500 09/10/2026 11:38:58 LSE 483 441.500 09/10/2026 11:38:58 LSE 179 441.500 09/10/2026 11:40:45 LSE 360 448.000 12/10/2026 08:04:45 LSE 200 446.000 12/10/2026 08:05:50 LSE 398 445.500 12/10/2026 08:07:30 LSE 1547 445.000 12/10/2026 08:07:39 LSE 191 445.500 12/10/2026 08:09:02 LSE 1656 446.500 12/10/2026 08:12:31 LSE 1669 445.000 12/10/2026 08:18:18 LSE 1522 445.000 12/10/2026 08:18:22 LSE 207 444.500 12/10/2026 08:23:20 LSE 1327 441.000 12/10/2026 15:17:44 LSE 638 440.500 12/10/2026 15:29:12 LSE 285 440.500 12/10/2026 15:29:12 LSE 762 444.000 13/10/2026 08:00:37 LSE 598 446.000 13/10/2026 08:23:07 LSE 1224 445.000 13/10/2026 08:25:14 LSE 1246 445.000 13/10/2026 08:25:14 LSE 690 444.500 13/10/2026 08:26:54 LSE 782 444.500 13/10/2026 08:31:56 LSE 1405 446.500 13/10/2026 08:53:34 LSE 1027 446.500 13/10/2026 08:53:34 LSE 400 446.500 13/10/2026 08:53:34 LSE 339 446.000 13/10/2026 08:58:08 LSE 1316 447.000 13/10/2026 09:18:56 LSE 211 446.500 13/10/2026 09:19:07 LSE 364 441.500 14/10/2026 08:22:22 LSE 300 441.500 14/10/2026 08:25:37 LSE 237 440.500 14/10/2026 08:33:15 LSE 213 443.500 14/10/2026 09:27:19 LSE 233 443.000 14/10/2026 09:27:22 LSE 1671 444.000 14/10/2026 10:56:21 LSE 204 444.000 14/10/2026 11:16:55 LSE 255 443.500 14/10/2026 11:16:58 LSE 192 444.500 14/10/2026 11:45:50 LSE 538 444.000 14/10/2026 11:46:37 LSE 416 443.500 14/10/2026 12:25:16 LSE 228 442.500 14/10/2026 13:08:47 LSE 199 442.500 14/10/2026 13:30:38 LSE 154 440.500 14/10/2026 13:36:57 LSE 237 440.500 14/10/2026 13:36:57 LSE 60 439.500 14/10/2026 14:32:49 LSE 669 442.000 14/10/2026 14:47:21 LSE 270 439.500 14/10/2026 15:09:56 LSE 192 439.000 14/10/2026 15:22:33 LSE 17 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE 146 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE 400 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE 400 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE 400 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE 400 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE 237 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE 464 440.000 14/10/2026 15:40:00 LSE 216 440.000 14/10/2026 15:40:00 LSE 36 440.000 14/10/2026 15:49:21 LSE 274 440.500 14/10/2026 15:51:34 LSE 186 440.500 14/10/2026 15:57:34 LSE 192 440.000 14/10/2026 16:01:54 LSE 766 438.000 15/10/2026 08:12:15 LSE 918 446.500 15/10/2026 09:17:00 LSE 628 446.500 15/10/2026 09:17:00 LSE 203 446.000 15/10/2026 09:35:05 LSE 381 445.500 15/10/2026 09:41:43 LSE 448 446.000 15/10/2026 10:21:22 LSE 466 445.500 15/10/2026 10:39:19 LSE 450 445.000 15/10/2026 10:43:02 LSE 194 444.000 15/10/2026 10:47:25 LSE 358 444.000 15/10/2026 11:04:02 LSE 346 444.000 15/10/2026 11:31:28 LSE 332 443.000 15/10/2026 11:34:41 LSE 204 443.000 15/10/2026 11:40:45 LSE 233 443.000 15/10/2026 13:31:57 LSE 1508 444.000 15/10/2026 13:53:59 LSE 315 444.000 15/10/2026 13:53:59 LSE 225 443.000 15/10/2026 14:12:19 LSE 587 443.000 15/10/2026 14:23:14 LSE 306 441.500 15/10/2026 14:33:00 LSE 280 439.500 15/10/2026 14:44:13 LSE 22 439.500 15/10/2026 14:55:14 LSE 479 439.500 15/10/2026 14:55:14 LSE 194 440.500 15/10/2026 15:08:30 LSE 157 440.000 15/10/2026 15:08:30 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

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