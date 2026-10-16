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Transaction In Own Shares


Date: 2026-10-16 02:02:07

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
16 October 2026

Transactions in Own Shares
Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 09 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 439.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 446.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 442.485550


Date of purchase: 12 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 440.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 448.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 444.449350


Date of purchase: 13 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 444.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 447.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 445.663550


Date of purchase: 14 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 439.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 444.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 441.889750


Date of purchase: 15 October 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 438.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 446.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 443.512400

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,678,732 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 112,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,131,960 have voting rights and 1,215,843 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
1080 442.500 09/10/2026 08:16:11 LSE
511 442.000 09/10/2026 08:16:20 LSE
224 441.500 09/10/2026 08:30:35 LSE
232 441.500 09/10/2026 08:30:35 LSE
672 439.500 09/10/2026 08:39:31 LSE
274 439.500 09/10/2026 08:42:23 LSE
195 441.500 09/10/2026 09:00:30 LSE
700 441.000 09/10/2026 09:02:09 LSE
246 440.500 09/10/2026 09:13:58 LSE
1318 443.000 09/10/2026 10:02:33 LSE
195 443.500 09/10/2026 10:08:32 LSE
62 444.000 09/10/2026 10:16:03 LSE
619 444.000 09/10/2026 10:16:03 LSE
195 444.500 09/10/2026 10:21:03 LSE
457 445.500 09/10/2026 10:32:36 LSE
195 444.500 09/10/2026 10:34:26 LSE
203 445.000 09/10/2026 11:19:03 LSE
195 446.500 09/10/2026 11:28:03 LSE
253 446.500 09/10/2026 11:28:03 LSE
396 444.000 09/10/2026 11:38:52 LSE
1116 441.500 09/10/2026 11:38:58 LSE
483 441.500 09/10/2026 11:38:58 LSE
179 441.500 09/10/2026 11:40:45 LSE
360 448.000 12/10/2026 08:04:45 LSE
200 446.000 12/10/2026 08:05:50 LSE
398 445.500 12/10/2026 08:07:30 LSE
1547 445.000 12/10/2026 08:07:39 LSE
191 445.500 12/10/2026 08:09:02 LSE
1656 446.500 12/10/2026 08:12:31 LSE
1669 445.000 12/10/2026 08:18:18 LSE
1522 445.000 12/10/2026 08:18:22 LSE
207 444.500 12/10/2026 08:23:20 LSE
1327 441.000 12/10/2026 15:17:44 LSE
638 440.500 12/10/2026 15:29:12 LSE
285 440.500 12/10/2026 15:29:12 LSE
762 444.000 13/10/2026 08:00:37 LSE
598 446.000 13/10/2026 08:23:07 LSE
1224 445.000 13/10/2026 08:25:14 LSE
1246 445.000 13/10/2026 08:25:14 LSE
690 444.500 13/10/2026 08:26:54 LSE
782 444.500 13/10/2026 08:31:56 LSE
1405 446.500 13/10/2026 08:53:34 LSE
1027 446.500 13/10/2026 08:53:34 LSE
400 446.500 13/10/2026 08:53:34 LSE
339 446.000 13/10/2026 08:58:08 LSE
1316 447.000 13/10/2026 09:18:56 LSE
211 446.500 13/10/2026 09:19:07 LSE
364 441.500 14/10/2026 08:22:22 LSE
300 441.500 14/10/2026 08:25:37 LSE
237 440.500 14/10/2026 08:33:15 LSE
213 443.500 14/10/2026 09:27:19 LSE
233 443.000 14/10/2026 09:27:22 LSE
1671 444.000 14/10/2026 10:56:21 LSE
204 444.000 14/10/2026 11:16:55 LSE
255 443.500 14/10/2026 11:16:58 LSE
192 444.500 14/10/2026 11:45:50 LSE
538 444.000 14/10/2026 11:46:37 LSE
416 443.500 14/10/2026 12:25:16 LSE
228 442.500 14/10/2026 13:08:47 LSE
199 442.500 14/10/2026 13:30:38 LSE
154 440.500 14/10/2026 13:36:57 LSE
237 440.500 14/10/2026 13:36:57 LSE
60 439.500 14/10/2026 14:32:49 LSE
669 442.000 14/10/2026 14:47:21 LSE
270 439.500 14/10/2026 15:09:56 LSE
192 439.000 14/10/2026 15:22:33 LSE
17 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE
146 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE
400 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE
400 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE
400 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE
400 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE
237 440.500 14/10/2026 15:31:01 LSE
464 440.000 14/10/2026 15:40:00 LSE
216 440.000 14/10/2026 15:40:00 LSE
36 440.000 14/10/2026 15:49:21 LSE
274 440.500 14/10/2026 15:51:34 LSE
186 440.500 14/10/2026 15:57:34 LSE
192 440.000 14/10/2026 16:01:54 LSE
766 438.000 15/10/2026 08:12:15 LSE
918 446.500 15/10/2026 09:17:00 LSE
628 446.500 15/10/2026 09:17:00 LSE
203 446.000 15/10/2026 09:35:05 LSE
381 445.500 15/10/2026 09:41:43 LSE
448 446.000 15/10/2026 10:21:22 LSE
466 445.500 15/10/2026 10:39:19 LSE
450 445.000 15/10/2026 10:43:02 LSE
194 444.000 15/10/2026 10:47:25 LSE
358 444.000 15/10/2026 11:04:02 LSE
346 444.000 15/10/2026 11:31:28 LSE
332 443.000 15/10/2026 11:34:41 LSE
204 443.000 15/10/2026 11:40:45 LSE
233 443.000 15/10/2026 13:31:57 LSE
1508 444.000 15/10/2026 13:53:59 LSE
315 444.000 15/10/2026 13:53:59 LSE
225 443.000 15/10/2026 14:12:19 LSE
587 443.000 15/10/2026 14:23:14 LSE
306 441.500 15/10/2026 14:33:00 LSE
280 439.500 15/10/2026 14:44:13 LSE
22 439.500 15/10/2026 14:55:14 LSE
479 439.500 15/10/2026 14:55:14 LSE
194 440.500 15/10/2026 15:08:30 LSE
157 440.000 15/10/2026 15:08:30 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited
Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.
With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

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