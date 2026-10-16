Atlantic Metal Roofing Continues A Family Roofing Legacy Dating Back To 1989

premium standing seam roof by Atlantic metal roofing Inc

Owner Ben Kapah continues a family roofing legacy dating back to 1989 specializing exclusively in premium standing seam metal roofing

- Ben kapah owner Atlantic metal roofing Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlantic Metal Roofing Inc., a South Florida roofing company specializing exclusively in premium standing seam metal roofing systems, is continuing a family roofing legacy that dates back more than three decades.The family's history in the roofing industry began in 1989, when Rodney R. Moore founded Atlantic Roofing, Inc. in Florida. Over the following decades, Rodney built his experience and reputation in the roofing industry through years of hands-on work, dedication to craftsmanship, and a commitment to quality roofing installations.His nephew, Ben Kapah, grew up around the family roofing business and spent many years working alongside Rodney, gaining firsthand experience in the roofing industry and learning the importance of proper installation, quality materials, and customer satisfaction.Through their shared experience, Rodney and Ben recognized an opportunity to take their family's roofing knowledge in a more specialized direction.Rather than offering every type of roofing system, they envisioned a company focused exclusively on metal roofing.That vision became Atlantic Metal Roofing Inc.A Family Tradition Built on ExperienceAtlantic Metal Roofing represents the continuation of a family tradition rooted in decades of roofing experience.The company's approach reflects the values established through the family's history in the industry: attention to detail, quality workmanship, and a commitment to long-term roofing performance.While many roofing contractors offer a variety of roofing materials, Atlantic Metal Roofing has chosen to concentrate exclusively on metal roofing systems.This specialization allows the company to focus its expertise, installation practices, and material selection on one roofing category.Specializing Exclusively in Premium Metal RoofingAtlantic Metal Roofing specializes in premium standing seam metal roofing systems designed for the demanding climate conditions of South Florida.The company offers high-quality aluminum and Galvalume roofing systems, including mechanically seamed standing seam installations engineered for long-term durability and wind resistance.Its premium roofing systems include options such as 24-gauge standing seam metal roofing, concealed fasteners, custom-fabricated flashing, and mechanically seamed panel systems.By focusing exclusively on metal roofing, the company aims to provide homeowners with specialized knowledge and installation expertise rather than a general roofing approach.Serving South Florida's Residential CommunitiesAtlantic Metal Roofing serves residential homeowners throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Collier counties, including communities such as Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Key Biscayne, Parkland, Boca Raton, Palm Beach, and Naples.The company focuses on homeowners seeking long-term roofing solutions, premium materials, and professional installation.Its roofing systems are designed to combine architectural appearance with durability, corrosion resistance, and performance in Florida's coastal environment.A Commitment to Long-Term QualityAtlantic Metal Roofing emphasizes quality materials, proper installation methods, and attention to detail throughout each roofing project.The company offers a 30-year workmanship warranty and roofing material options backed by manufacturer warranties of up to 50 years, subject to applicable warranty terms.The company's philosophy is simple: a roof should be viewed as a long-term investment in the protection, performance, and appearance of a home.Carrying the Family Legacy ForwardFrom the founding of Atlantic Roofing in 1989 to the specialized approach of Atlantic Metal Roofing today, the family's history reflects a continued commitment to the roofing industry.For Ben Kapah, the company represents more than a business venture. It is a continuation of the experience, knowledge, and values developed through years of working alongside his uncle, Rodney R. Moore.Today, Atlantic Metal Roofing carries that family tradition forward with a clear mission: to provide premium residential metal roofing systems with specialized craftsmanship and a commitment to lasting quality.About Atlantic Metal Roofing Inc.Atlantic Metal Roofing Inc. is a South Florida roofing company specializing exclusively in residential standing seam metal roofing systems. Building on a family roofing legacy dating back to 1989, the company serves homeowners throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Collier counties.Website:Service Area: South Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Naples.

Ben kapah

Atlantic Metal Roofing Inc

+1 305-686-5555

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Atlantic metal roofing continues a family roofing legacy dating back to 1989 News Provided By Atlantic metal roofing Inc October 16, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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