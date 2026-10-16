Woodcraft Rangers Brings Lights On Afterschool To The Inland Empire

Community breakfast, county recognition, and family celebrations mark the first year Inland Empire school district partners take part

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Woodcraft Rangers will bring elected officials, school and community partners, and families together for Lights On Afterschool, the nation's largest rally for afterschool programs. This marks the first year that school districts partnering with Woodcraft Rangers will be participating in the 27th annual celebration, which takes place nationwide on October 22. Partners include Moreno Valley Unified, Val Verde Unified, Jurupa Unified, and Central School District.Across the nation, demand for afterschool still far outpaces access. In California, 2.9 million children whose parents want an afterschool program don't have access to one, according to the Afterschool Alliance's America After 3PM survey.“For the first time, all four of our Inland Empire school district partners are lighting up for afterschool together. This is a moment to celebrate. Behind every club, game, and performance are educators and school leaders who make space for students to belong. Lights On Afterschool is our chance to say thank you and to invite the whole community to see what that partnership makes possible,” says Jocelyn Yow, Executive Director for the Inland Empire at Woodcraft Rangers.Riverside County RecognitionOn Tuesday, October 20, at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Board of Supervisors will recognize Lights On Afterschool and the work of Woodcraft Rangers on behalf of Inland Empire students and families.Lights On Afterschool Inland Empire BreakfastOn Thursday, October 22, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Woodcraft Rangers will host a breakfast and community conversation at Towngate Community Center in Moreno Valley. Jamie Azpeitia-Sachs, Vice President of the Riverside County Board of Education, will give opening remarks, followed by a panel discussion on the state of afterschool and what's next for expanded learning in the region.Panelists include:Brandy Clark, Board President, Moreno Valley Unified School DistrictNick Stearns, Director of Enrichment and Expanded Learning, Moreno Valley Unified School DistrictUlises Cabrera, Mayor of Moreno Valley and parent in Val Verde Unified School DistrictWoodcraft Rangers CEO Julee Brooks and Inland Empire Executive Director Jocelyn Yow will moderate.“Families in Moreno Valley are asking for more opportunities for their children, and expanded learning is one way we're answering. Our partnership with Woodcraft Rangers gives our families a safe, welcoming place for their children to learn, explore, and belong. We're proud to celebrate Lights On Afterschool together,” says Brandy Clark, Board President, Moreno Valley Unified School District.Family Celebration at Butterfield ElementaryDuring the evening of October 22, from 5 to 6 p.m., Butterfield Elementary School in Moreno Valley will host an evening site visit with student performances and activities. Butterfield families are invited to attend.About Woodcraft RangersFounded in 1922, Woodcraft Rangers is a Southern California youth-serving nonprofit that partners with schools to provide expanded learning programs, including before and after school, summer, and outdoor education. Today, Woodcraft Rangers serves more than 30,000 youth at 210 school partner sites across Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties. Learn more atAbout Lights On AfterschoolLights On Afterschool is organized by the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization working to ensure that all children have access to quality afterschool programs. More information on the Afterschool Alliance and Lights On Afterschool is available atMedia ContactJocelyn YowExecutive Director, Inland Empire...

Jocelyn Yow

Woodcraft Rangers

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Woodcraft Rangers Brings Lights On Afterschool to the Inland Empire News Provided By Woodcraft Rangers October 16, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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