Findyourgroove.Nyc Launches First Native Ios App Built Around The Full Dance Journey

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The free app helps dancers find classes and workshops, keep a record of their training, and look back on how their dance journey develops over time.

- Whitney MulhernNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FindYourGroove today announced the launch of its first native iOS app on the Apple App Store, giving dancers one place to discover where to train, keep track of the classes they take, journal their experience, and build a record of their dance journey over time.The free app is designed around the day-to-day experience of being a dancer. Users can discover more than 160 classes per day across 16 studios, find workshops and special classes that can sell out quickly, check in after they train, keep private journal entries, and view a personalized record of their activity.Rather than treating each class as an isolated booking, FindYourGroove keeps a running history of a dancer's training. Over time, dancers can look back at the teachers they trained with, the classes they attended, and how consistently they danced throughout the year.At the end of the year, users receive a personalized FindYourGroove Wrapped showing how their year in dance came together.“Dance is a big part of people's lives, but there hasn't really been one place built to help dancers keep track of that journey,” said Whitney Mulhern, Founder of FindYourGroove.“When I returned to dance as an adult, I was spending more time finding classes than taking them. But once you actually get into class, there's another problem too. There's no easy record of everything you've done, the teachers you've trained with, or how much you've grown over the year.”Mulhern began dancing at age three and later studied computer science and computer engineering at NYU while continuing to train. After stepping away from dance for several years, she returned recreationally and encountered many of the same problems FindYourGroove is now designed to solve.Class discovery remains a central part of the platform. Dancers often have to check multiple studio websites, watch Instagram Stories, or hear about workshops through word of mouth. FindYourGroove brings those schedules together and gives dancers a place to find regular classes as well as sought-after workshops and limited opportunities that may otherwise be easy to miss.The platform currently covers all five New York City boroughs and Hoboken, New Jersey, with more than 1,400 teachers represented in its class database, including 50 verified teachers, and more than 200 users.FindYourGroove also gives teachers a clearer view of who is attending their classes. When dancers check in, teachers can see attendance information without having to rely solely on individual studio systems.For dancers, those same check-ins become part of a personal training history. Users can keep a simple record of every class they attend, add journal entries about what they worked on or how class went, and follow their activity through a personalized dashboard.FindYourGroove first launched as a web platform. The move to a native iOS app makes those tools easier to keep with dancers throughout their day and allows the platform to support notifications around classes, workshops, and other activity.The company plans to expand beyond the New York area over time, with the goal of giving dancers anywhere a single place to find where they want to train and keep a record of the journey that follows.FindYourGroove is free to download on the Apple App Store beginning October 15, 2026. The company also hosts weekly Friday giveaways where dancers can win a free class.About FindYourGrooveFindYourGroove is a dance discovery and tracking platform built for dancers and dance teachers. The platform helps dancers find classes and workshops, track attendance, keep a personal dance journal, and build a record of their training over time. Teachers can use FindYourGroove to increase class visibility and better understand attendance. Founded by dancer and software engineer Whitney Mulhern, FindYourGroove currently covers classes across all five New York City boroughs and Hoboken, New Jersey.

Whitney Mulhern

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FindYourGroove Launches First Native iOS App Built Around the Full Dance Journey News Provided By BitByteCo LLC October 16, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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