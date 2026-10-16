UMEVO Introduces Note ONE, A Slim AI Voice Recorder For Connected Workflows

UMEVO Note ONE - AI Note Taker

UMEVO AI NOTE TAKER RECORDING MODE

Dual-mode recording, AI-generated notes and App-to-Web synchronization help users move from conversations to organized information.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UMEVO introduces UMEVO Note ONE, a compact magnetic AI voice recorder that connects independent audio capture with transcription, summaries and mind maps through the UMEVO App and UMEVO Web. Designed for meetings, interviews, lectures and supported phone calls, Note ONE helps users capture conversations and review the information across mobile and browser-based workflows.

Compact Hardware for Everyday Recording

Measuring approximately 87 × 53 × 3.1 mm and weighing approximately 28 grams, Note ONE features an aluminum-alloy body and 64GB of local storage. It supports up to approximately 50 hours of continuous recording with the screen off, with actual battery life depending on settings and usage.

The device offers two recording modes. NOTE Mode captures in-person conversations through its microphones, while CALL Mode uses a contact vibration sensor to capture supported phone-earpiece calls when mounted on a compatible phone.

Note ONE can record independently without a connected phone or internet connection, saving original audio on the device for transfer later. Bluetooth is the default transfer method, while optional Wi-Fi fast transfer uses a device-created hotspot to move files to the phone without a router or internet connection.

From Recorded Audio to Organized Notes

After recording, users can transfer audio to the UMEVO App and generate a transcript, summary and mind map through online AI processing. The platform supports 114 transcription languages, speaker labeling and editable transcripts and summaries.

Users can select a summary template before processing, explore community templates or create their own. When a different summary format is needed, changing the template allows users to regenerate the summary without retranscribing the recording or using additional transcription minutes.

The App also supports importing MP3, WAV and M4A audio files, extending the workflow beyond recordings captured on Note ONE.

Continue Working in the Browser

UMEVO Web, available at umevo, lets users access synchronized recordings and generated content through a browser. Users can import audio, generate transcripts and summaries, edit content and export results.

With Private Cloud Sync enabled, supported content and edits synchronize between the App and Web. Both platforms share the same account balance, allowing users to continue their work without maintaining separate transcription allowances.

Availability and New-Device Offer

UMEVO Note ONE is available in Anodized Black and Matte White through the official UMEVO store, currently listed at an introductory price of US$159. Eligible newly activated devices include 30,000 transcription minutes per month for the first three months, with monthly allowances refreshing according to the activation date. After the promotional period, the device returns to the free Starter plan with 400 minutes per month unless the user chooses a paid plan. Product details and current offer.

About UMEVO

UMEVO develops voice recording hardware and AI-powered software that help users capture conversations, organize information and work with recorded content across mobile and web platforms.

James Miller

UMEVO

+1 425-891-8259

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UMEVO Introduces Note ONE, a Slim AI Voice Recorder for Connected Workflows News Provided By UMEVO October 16, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry



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