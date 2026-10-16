The Best Smart Cabin Luxury Suitcase: Airwheel Wins IDPA Design Awards For Ai Wheel 20Inch Hand Carry On Luggage

Award-winning Airwheel SE3SL Rideable Suitcase

Airwheel premium electric rideable cabin suitcase, one-touch automatic telescopic riding structure for airport and mall travel

Traveler riding Airwheel smart rideable suitcase outdoors, innovative electric luggage for airport and travel trips

Airwheel SE3SL smart rideable electric suitcase, the luggage you can ride for short distance travel in malls and airports

Airwheel smart rideable electric suitcase on display at the 140th Canton Fair, winning positive feedback from global buyers

Airwheel SE3SL earns multiple global design honors. The award-winning smart luggage debuts at the 140th Canton Fair alongside Airwheel's full Ai Suitcase

- AirwheelTOKYO, JAPAN, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Airwheel, an intelligent mobility brand specializing in smart rideable luggage and personal mobility products, is highlighting the international design recognition of its SE3SL Smart Rideable Electric Suitcase following its Silver Award in Product Design at the 2025 Japan IDPA (International Design Pioneer Award).Selected from thousands of entries representing more than 70 countries and regions, the SE3SL received recognition for rethinking the conventional suitcase through the integration of luggage storage, electric riding and connected functionality. The award reflects Airwheel's ongoing approach to product development: combining engineering innovation with practical solutions to everyday travel challenges.The recognition also contributes to a growing portfolio of international design honors for Airwheel's smart rideable luggage series. The SE3SL has received recognition from multiple design programs, including the 2025 Berlin Design Awards, the 2025 IDEA Awards, the 2025 Shanghai Design Awards and the 2026 Asian Design Award, according to the company's published award records.As Airwheel prepares to present its broader product lineup at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the SE3SL illustrates how the company is exploring new possibilities at the intersection of luggage, personal mobility and intelligent product design.Rethinking the Suitcase: From Pulling Luggage to Rideable MobilityTraditional suitcases are designed primarily to carry belongings. Airwheel SE3SL takes a different approach by integrating a rideable electric mobility system into a familiar luggage format.Designed for suitable short-distance travel environments, the SE3SL combines a motorized front wheel with a patented telescopic riding structure. When extended, the structure increases the wheelbase by 180 mm, helping improve riding stability and balance.Users can sit on the suitcase, hold the handle and travel at speeds of up to 9.9 km/h. The design offers an alternative to pulling luggage over longer indoor distances, such as those encountered in airports, railway stations and exhibition centers, where moving between gates, platforms or halls can add to the demands of a journey.Rather than treating electric mobility as an accessory, the SE3SL integrates the riding mechanism into the overall product architecture. This approach requires coordination between the suitcase's structural design, riding geometry, control system and storage functionality.The result is a product concept that expands the traditional role of luggage while retaining its core purpose: carrying personal belongings throughout a journey.Intelligent Features Designed Around Everyday UseBeyond its riding function, the SE3SL incorporates features intended to make travel more convenient and connected.Its dedicated smartphone app provides access to supported riding information and control functions. Depending on the configuration and app version, users can monitor relevant operating information and manage selected product functions through their mobile devices.The suitcase also features a USB charging interface, allowing compatible personal electronics to draw power from an appropriate connected power source. This is particularly useful for travelers who rely on their phones for navigation, digital tickets, communication and travel planning.Its side-opening storage design provides access to the luggage compartment, while a TSA-compatible combination lock supports practical luggage security requirements.These features reflect a broader design principle: technology should improve the relationship between a product and its user, rather than add complexity without a clear purpose.Engineering and Materials: Balancing Mobility, Portability and DurabilityThe SE3SL is designed to combine a compact luggage format with an integrated electric riding system.According to Airwheel's published product information, the suitcase measures 530 × 360 × 236 mm and weighs approximately 6.8 kg without its battery. Its maximum riding speed is 9.9 km/h, and its maximum supported load is 95 kg.The body uses an ABS and PC composite construction, while a reinforced aluminum frame supports the structure. These material choices are intended to balance weight, structural support and the practical demands of everyday travel.The suitcase uses a removable 73.26Wh lithium battery. The battery meets international carry-on standards and has obtained multiple international certifications. Its modular design allows the battery to be removed when required, providing greater flexibility for handling and transport.Taken together, the riding structure, storage configuration and removable power system demonstrate the engineering considerations involved in combining luggage and personal mobility in one compact product.International Design Recognition Reflects a Broader Innovation StrategyFor Airwheel, the 2025 Japan IDPA Silver Award is part of a wider record of international design recognition across its smart rideable luggage portfolio.The company's published award records include the German iF Design Award, the U.S. International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), the MUSE Design Awards, the Berlin Design Awards, the European Product Design Awards and other international competitions. Different Airwheel products have received different distinctions across various years.The SE3SL's award history includes the 2025 Berlin Design Award Gold, the 2025 IDEA Award, the 2025 Shanghai Design Award, the 2025 IAI Design Award and the 2026 Asian Design Award, alongside its 2025 Japan IDPA Silver Award.Airwheel also reports more than 600 patents globally, covering areas such as electric drive systems, motion control, intelligent sensing and structural engineering. Its trademarks have been registered in more than 168 countries and regions, supporting the brand's international development.These achievements form part of the company's broader effort to combine intellectual property, product engineering and industrial design in the development of differentiated mobility products.For a category that brings together conventional luggage and electric transportation, innovation involves more than visual appearance. It also requires careful consideration of structure, handling, portability, user interaction and the integration of multiple functional systems.A Broader Smart Rideable Luggage PortfolioThe SE3SL is one of several models in Airwheel's smart rideable luggage portfolio, which addresses different travel scenarios, consumer preferences and retail segments.SE3SL and SE3SL+ Airport Boarding Suitcase - Everyday Rideable TravelThe SE3SL combines electric riding, smart app functions, USB charging and a compact luggage format. The SE3SL+ extends the range with a lightweight design and additional smart travel features, offering another option for consumers and retailers evaluating rideable cabin luggage.SE3SX and SE3SXD Luxury Suitcase - Premium Smart Cabin LuggageThe SE3SX offers a premium smart electric cabin suitcase experience with electric riding, app connectivity and Apple Find My support. The SE3SXD represents a more advanced product direction, featuring a one-touch dual-drive automatic telescopic mechanism that coordinates key parts of its riding structure.SE3S and SE3MiniT Hand Suitcase - Alternative Mobility FormatsThe SE3S provides another option within Airwheel's established rideable suitcase range, while the SE3MiniT offers a more compact format for selected short-distance mobility scenarios.SE3T, SQ3 and SQ3S - Specialized Travel ScenariosThe SE3T addresses larger-capacity travel needs. The SQ3 and SQ3S explore family-oriented and younger-user applications, extending the concept of rideable luggage into additional travel scenarios.This broader portfolio allows Airwheel to serve different market segments rather than relying on a single flagship model. For international distributors and retailers, it also provides opportunities to build product assortments around local customer preferences, retail positioning and travel habits.Meet Airwheel at the 140th Canton FairAirwheel will showcase its smart rideable luggage portfolio at the 140th China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou in October and November 2026.The exhibition will provide an opportunity for international buyers, importers, distributors, luggage retailers and industry partners to explore the SE3SL and other models, review product configurations and discuss potential commercial cooperation.Exhibition InformationEvent: 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair)Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, ChinaPhase 1: October 15–19, 2026 - Booth information to be confirmedPhase 2: October 23–27, 2026 - Booth 20.2F19–20Phase 3: October 31–November 4, 2026 - Booths 20.2J37–38, 20.2K11–12 and 18.1K04Airwheel welcomes international buyers, distributors, retailers and potential partners to visit its exhibition booths, experience its smart rideable luggage products and explore opportunities for distribution, retail cooperation and regional market development.About AirwheelAirwheel is an intelligent mobility brand specializing in smart rideable luggage and personal mobility products. By combining electric drive technology, intelligent controls and industrial design, the company develops products that explore new ways to make everyday travel more flexible and convenient.With more than 600 global patents and a portfolio of international design award-winning products, Airwheel continues to develop smart mobility solutions for international markets under its brand philosophy,“Free Intelligent Life.”

Jonas

Airwheel Europe S.A.

494 26 71 78

Ride Airwheel SE3SL Smart Suitcase across the mall - effortless travel starts here

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