Henan Mission Machinery Launches Integrated Destoner Suite For Complete Stone Removal And Dust Control

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De-stoner plus Cyclone Combination Suite

Mission Machinery Client Coffee Bean Cleaning Plant in Addis Ababa

Henan Mission Machinery's new Destoner Suite combines TQSF de-stoning and integrated cyclone dust control for 1–22 t/h grain, coffee and rice processing.

ZHENGZHOU, HENAN, CHINA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Henan Mission Machinery Co., LTD, a global manufacturer of grain and coffee bean processing equipment, announces the release of its Destoner Suite, an integrated de-stoning and dust-control system that combines the proven TQSF de-stoner with a built-in cyclone separator. Designed for grain processors seeking compact, efficient, and installation-friendly contaminant removal, the Destoner Suite delivers complete stone removal and dust control in one skid-mounted package. The system is available in capacities from 1 to 22 tonnes per hour and is suitable for wheat, rice, corn, beans, sesame, coffee, barley, oats, and other granular materials.

The Destoner Suite addresses a common challenge in grain processing: separating heavy contaminants such as stones, glass, and metal fragments while managing dust generated during the cleaning process. Traditional standalone de-stoners require connection to an external dust collection system, adding ductwork, engineering time, and installation complexity. Henan Mission Machinery's new suite solves this by integrating a cyclone separator directly with the de-stoner. The result is a complete, self-contained solution that removes stones and controls dust without separate equipment or external aspiration lines. This makes the suite especially suitable for facilities with limited space or without a central dust collection network.

At the core of the Destoner Suite is dual-principle operation. Vibration stratifies material by density, while upward airflow fluidizes the grain bed. Heavy contaminants sink and are discharged, while clean grain floats and moves forward for precise separation. Dual vibration motors and adjustable airflow allow operators to fine-tune performance across varying grain types and contamination levels. The integrated cyclone separator uses centrifugal force to capture dust and light particles from the air stream. Dust-laden air enters tangentially, spirals downward, and clean air exits from the top while particles collect at the bottom for discharge. This design eliminates the need for external ductwork and reduces installation cost.

The suite is built on a compact skid-mounted configuration. The complete system arrives pre-assembled on a single skid for rapid installation. This reduces engineering time, site preparation, and commissioning compared with separate components. The skid-mounted design also simplifies relocation and expansion. Available models include DS-50, DS-80, DS-100, DS-125, DS-150, DS-200, and DS-250, covering capacities from 2–4 t/h to 20–22 t/h. Each model includes the integrated cyclone. De-stoner sieve widths range from 50 cm to 250 cm, and air volumes range from 4,000 m3/h to 20,400 m3/h. Power requirements are 2×0.25 kW across the range, keeping energy consumption low while maintaining effective separation.

Applications span flour mills, rice mills, coffee processing plants, and other grain handling facilities. In flour mills, the Destoner Suite removes stones and metal from wheat before milling while controlling dust in one compact unit. In rice mills, it destones paddy before husking with integrated dust control for a cleaner working environment. In coffee processing, it removes stones and dense contaminants from green coffee beans with dust separation. The suite can also be used for sesame, mung beans, kidney beans, peanuts, chickpeas, and other granular materials. Henan Mission Machinery recommends positioning the Destoner Suite after pre-cleaning and before precision cleaning for best results. Operators should adjust vibration amplitude and airflow to match material characteristics. The skid-mounted design requires a level foundation and adequate clearance for cyclone discharge.

Early users report strong results. A flour mill in Ethiopia installed the Destoner Suite to replace a standalone de-stoner and external dust system. According to the customer, integrating the cyclone with the de-stoner saved significant ductwork and installation cost. The system removes stones effectively and keeps the milling floor dust-free. A rice processing facility in Vietnam uses the suite for paddy cleaning. The customer notes that the integrated cyclone captures dust directly at the source, improving the working environment for operators. The skid-mounted design made installation quick and straightforward. These testimonials reflect the suite's core value: combining two essential functions into one reliable, easy-to-install system.

Henan Mission Machinery Co., LTD has supplied grain processing solutions to Ethiopia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda, Vietnam, Brazil, Venezuela, and many other countries. Over the past decade, the company has delivered more than 100 production lines for coffee, sesame, mung bean, red kidney bean, white kidney bean, peanut, and chickpea processing facilities worldwide. This global experience informs the Destoner Suite's design, which prioritizes durability, simple maintenance, and adaptable performance. The company supports customers with application engineering, installation guidance, commissioning, and after-sales service.

“The Destoner Suite reflects our commitment to practical innovation,” said a spokesperson for Henan Mission Machinery.“Grain processors need reliable contaminant removal and clean air, but they do not always have the space or infrastructure for separate dust collection. By integrating the cyclone with our proven TQSF de-stoner, we give them a complete solution that is easier to install, easier to operate, and easier to maintain. This is what our customers across Africa, Asia, and South America have asked for.”

The Destoner Suite is available for order now. Henan Mission Machinery provides custom sizing for specific throughput requirements and material characteristics. The company also offers related equipment, including the standalone TQSF De-stoner, HCXC Magnetic Separator for ferrous removal, and TQLZ Vibration Separator for high-performance screening.

For more information about the Destoner Suite, pricing, or application support, contact Henan Mission Machinery Co., LTD.

About Henan Mission Machinery Co., LTD

Henan Mission Machinery Co., LTD is a leading manufacturer of grain processing equipment. The company specializes in cleaning, de-stoning, magnetic separation, screening, milling, and sorting solutions for wheat, rice, corn, coffee, beans, sesame, and other grains. With more than 100 production lines delivered worldwide, Henan Mission Machinery serves customers in Africa, Asia, South America, and other regions. Its mission is to provide reliable, efficient, and innovative equipment that helps processors improve quality, reduce waste, and increase productivity.

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Brand-New Destoner + Cyclone Combo Rolls Off the Production Line!

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Henan Mission Machinery Launches Integrated Destoner Suite for Complete Stone Removal and Dust Control News Provided By Henan Mission Machinery Co., LTD October 16, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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