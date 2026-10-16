ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA NAMED WORLD's BEST EMERGING CULINARY CITY DESTINATION 2026

logo

Photo Caption: A culinary creation showcased during Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month 2026. (Photo courtesy of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.)

Antigua and Barbuda also takes the Caribbean title at the 2026 World Culinary Awards

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Antigua and Barbuda is celebrating a significant milestone in its culinary tourism journey after receiving two major honours at the 2026 World Culinary Awards, being named World's Best Emerging Culinary City Destination and Caribbean's Best Emerging Culinary City Destination.The dual recognition places Antigua and Barbuda's emerging culinary scene firmly on the global stage, following France's 2025 win in the World category. It celebrates the destination's rich food culture and culinary talent while reinforcing its commitment to growing culinary tourism and making gastronomy a defining part of the visitor's experience.Shermain Jeremy, Director of Tourism, Caribbean and Latin America, and Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month Lead at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, said the recognition reflects the people who continue to shape the destination's culinary identity.“To see Antigua and Barbuda recognized as both the Caribbean's and the World's Best Emerging Culinary City Destination is a proud moment for the destination. Our food tells the story of our islands, our heritage, our creativity and the warmth of our people, and this recognition invites the world to discover that story. Through Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, we have worked to bring our culinary community to the forefront of the visitor experience, creating more opportunities to explore, connect and savour our destination. This honour belongs to the chefs, restaurateurs, farmers, local cooks and partners who bring that vision to life. It strengthens our resolve to grow culinary tourism in ways that celebrate our identity and create lasting opportunities for our people.”The awards come as Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month continues to elevate local chefs, restaurants, farmers, producers and food experiences, encouraging visitors to discover the destination through its flavours, traditions and people. From locally inspired cuisine and fresh island ingredients to innovative dining experiences and traditional cooking, Antigua and Barbuda's culinary offering reflects the destination's creativity and character.The World Culinary Awards titles further strengthen Antigua and Barbuda's position as a destination where the experience goes beyond the beach, inviting travellers to taste, connect and discover the islands through food.Building on this momentum, Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month will return from May 1–31, 2027, under the theme,“A World of Flavour. A Destination Worth Discovering.” The month-long celebration which includes Restaurant Week, FAB Fest, Food Forum and chef collaboration events will once again shine a spotlight on the destination's culinary talent, local ingredients, restaurants, food producers and the diverse experiences that invite visitors to discover Antigua and Barbuda through its food and culture.SAVE THE DATE: MAY 1–31, 2027ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA CULINARY MONTHA World of Flavour. A Destination Worth Discovering.###ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew'da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson's Dockyard, the only continuously working Georgian era dockyard in the world, and a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua's tourism events calendar includes the Antigua Racing Cup, Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival and Antigua and Barbuda Art Week. Barbuda, Antigua's smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere.Find information on Antigua and Barbuda at: or follow us on Twitter: Facebook: ; Instagram:FOR ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA MEDIA ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Kayla ChristianMarketing Communications OfficerAntigua and Barbuda Tourism AuthorityT:1(268) 562-7600/464-7665E:...

Ian Nal

Portfolio Marketing Group

+1 9172246863

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA NAMED WORLD'S BEST EMERGING CULINARY CITY DESTINATION 2026 News Provided By PM Group October 16, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.