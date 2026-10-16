Halloween Resurrection Star Brad Loree Brings Michael Myers To Mcinteer Villa For Halloween

Michael Myers 31 Hours at Haunted McInteer Villa Mansion Halloween Weekend

Michale Myers Event Inside Haunted McInteer Villa in Atchison Halloween Weekened

Michale Myers Basement Ghost Hunt in Haunted Mansion Halloween Weekend in Atchison

US Ghost Adventures Halloween Events at Haunted Mansions

Brad Loree joins fans at haunted McInteer Villa in Atchison, KS, for two days of house tours, Q&As, photos, autographs and ghost hunts on Halloween night.

- Lance ZaalATCHISON, LA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Halloween, one of horror's most recognizable villains is heading to one of Kansas' most haunted historic homes.Brad Loree, who portrayed Michael Myers in Halloween: Resurrection, will appear at the Historic McInteer Villa in Atchison, Kansas, October 30–31 for“31 Hours of Halloween with Michael Myers,” a special two-day event presented by McInteer Villa and US Ghost Adventures.The Halloween weekend event brings together horror movie history and the real-life legends surrounding the 1890 McInteer Villa, giving guests the opportunity to meet Loree, explore the historic mansion and even join him for ghost hunts after dark.HORROR MEETS HAUNTED HISTORY IN ATCHISONBuilt in 1890, the McInteer Villa has become one of Atchison's best-known historic and reportedly haunted landmarks. The Queen Anne mansion has accumulated generations of stories surrounding unexplained activity inside the house, making it a destination for history enthusiasts, haunted travelers and ghost hunters alike.For Halloween weekend, the Villa will welcome a very different figure into the house: Michael Myers.31 Hours of Halloween will feature a series of separately ticketed experiences throughout October 30 and 31, including historic house tours, Q&As with Brad Loree, photo opportunities, autograph signings and nighttime ghost hunts.Guests can choose individual experiences or combine multiple events for a full Halloween weekend at McInteer Villa.GHOST HUNT WITH MICHAEL MYERS ON HALLOWEEN NIGHTWhen night falls, the event goes beyond a traditional celebrity appearance.Loree will join guests for special ghost hunts inside McInteer Villa, culminating in a Halloween night investigation of the mansion's first floor and basement.And for guests willing to stay after midnight, Halloween continues with an even more intimate late-night basement ghost hunt.The experience creates an unusual crossover between one of horror cinema's most iconic characters and a historic location known for its own stories of unexplained activity.TOURS, PHOTOS, AUTOGRAPHS, AND Q&AGuests won't have to participate in a ghost hunt to be part of the weekend.Scheduled McInteer Villa house tours will include opportunities for a brief Q&A and photos with Brad Loree, while dedicated meet-and-greet sessions will provide additional opportunities for photos, questions and autograph signings.Autographed photos and posters, ghost-hunting equipment and other event add-ons will also be available.Capacity for individual experiences will be limited, and advance reservations are strongly encouraged.ABOUT BRAD LOREEBrad Loree is an actor and stunt performer known to horror fans for portraying Michael Myers in the 2002 film Halloween: Resurrection.His performance placed him among the select group of performers to take on the role of“The Shape,” the masked figure introduced in John Carpenter's original Halloween and one of the most recognizable and enduring characters in horror cinema.ABOUT HISTORIC MCINTEER VILLABuilt in 1890, the Historic McInteer Villa is a Queen Anne mansion located in Atchison, Kansas, a community widely known for its haunted history.Today, McInteer Villa welcomes visitors for historic house tours, overnight stays, special events and curated ghost-hunting experiences, while preserving and sharing the history and architecture of the landmark home.McInteer Villa is operated by US Ghost Adventures, which offers haunted and historic experiences across the United States and preserves several of the country's best-known historic and reportedly haunted properties.TICKETS AND EVENT INFORMATION31 Hours of Halloween with Michael Myers takes place October 30–31, 2026, at the Historic McInteer Villa in Atchison, Kansas.House tours, meet-and-greet opportunities and ghost hunts are separately ticketed, with limited capacity for each experience.Event: 31 Hours of Halloween with Michael MyersFeaturing: Brad Loree of Halloween: ResurrectionDates: October 30–31, 2026Location: Historic McInteer Villa, Atchison, KansasPresented by: McInteer Villa and US Ghost AdventuresTickets:MEDIA CONTACTUS Ghost Adventures / Historic McInteer VillaMegan Kelly...352.638.3606

Megan Kelly

US Ghost Adventures

+1 352-638-3606

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Halloween Resurrection Star Brad Loree Brings Michael Myers to McInteer Villa for Halloween News Provided By US Ghost Adventures October 16, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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