Leagend Concludes Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026 With Strong Global Business Interest And New Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) leagend concludes Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026 after connecting with global partners to explore new business opportunities.

- leagend ManagementLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a top manufacturer in the global automotive aftermarkets, has successfully concluded its participation in Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026, held October 13–16 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. At Booth 3C-D23, leagend showcased its comprehensive portfolio of automotive battery and supercapacitor solutions, attracting professional visitors and potential business partners interested in product innovation, distribution opportunities, and long-term cooperation.The exhibition provided leagend with an important platform to strengthen its professional presence in the global automotive aftermarket, connect with international industry professionals, and explore new business opportunities across different markets.A Comprehensive Automotive Product Portfolio on DisplayAt the fair, leagend presented a diverse range of automotive solutions designed to address different needs across vehicle starting, battery testing, battery monitoring, and energy storage.The showcased product lines included:Supercapacitor Jump Startersleagend highlighted its innovative supercapacitor jump starter series, offering a differentiated alternative to traditional battery-based jump starters. With features such as battery-free supercapacitor technology, permanent installation on compatible vehicles, intelligent monitoring, and strong performance in extreme temperatures, the series demonstrates leagend's efforts to develop next-generation vehicle starting solutions.Battery Testers with Built-In PrintersDesigned for professional automotive applications with extremely high precision, leagend's battery testers with built-in printers combine battery testing and convenient on-site report printing. These products provide opportunities for automotive workshops, battery retailers, service providers, and distributors seeking practical professional testing solutions.Extremely Low-Power Battery Monitorsleagend also showcased battery monitors featuring extremely low power consumption. Designed for long-term battery monitoring, these products address the need for continuous vehicle battery awareness while minimizing additional power consumption.Supercap BatteriesThe exhibition also highlighted leagend's supercap battery solutions, demonstrating the company's broader capabilities in supercapacitor technology and energy storage applications. These products further expand the opportunities available to partners seeking innovative alternatives for different power and energy storage requirements.Connecting Technology with Global Business OpportunitiesOne of the key highlights of leagend's participation was the opportunity to engage directly with professional visitors and potential partners from different markets.Distributors, importers, wholesalers, retailers, automotive solution providers, and other industry professionals visited the booth to learn more about leagend's products, discuss market requirements, and explore potential cooperation.These discussions provided valuable opportunities for leagend to understand regional market needs while introducing its product development capabilities and differentiated technologies to potential partners.For businesses looking to expand their automotive product portfolios, leagend offers opportunities to cooperate across multiple product categories rather than relying on a single product line. This diversified portfolio enables potential partners to evaluate solutions for battery diagnostics, battery monitoring, vehicle starting, and supercapacitor-based energy applications.Strengthening leagend's Professional Brand ImageHong Kong Electronics Fair 2026 also reinforced leagend's positioning as a professional automotive technology manufacturer with a comprehensive product portfolio and strong product development capabilities.With more than 20 years of industry experience, leagend continues to invest in product innovation and engineering development, with a focus on practical solutions for the evolving global automotive aftermarket.From professional battery testers and ultra-low-power battery monitors to advanced supercapacitor jump starters and supercap batteries, leagend's product portfolio reflects a broader approach to automotive battery technology-combining testing, monitoring, starting, and energy storage into a comprehensive solution offering.The company's participation in international exhibitions such as Hong Kong Electronics Fair further demonstrates its commitment to building direct relationships with global customers and developing long-term partnerships in international markets.Looking Ahead: Expanding Global PartnershipsWhile Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026 has come to a close, leagend's discussions with potential business partners will continue beyond the exhibition.The company welcomes further inquiries from businesses interested in:.Distribution and dealership opportunities.Import and wholesale cooperation.Automotive aftermarket product sourcing.OEM/ODM partnerships.Regional market development.Strategic business cooperationBy working closely with international partners, leagend aims to bring its innovative automotive solutions to more markets while helping partners develop differentiated product portfolios and new business opportunities.“Hong Kong Electronics Fair gave us an excellent opportunity to meet professional visitors, exchange market insights, and introduce our latest automotive technologies to potential partners,” said a leagend representative.“We look forward to continuing these conversations and building long-term cooperation with partners around the world.”Continue Exploring Business Opportunities with leagendAlthough the exhibition has concluded, global businesses interested in leagend's product portfolio are welcome to contact the company to discuss product details, distribution opportunities, and potential cooperation.Business Inquiries:...leagend looks forward to working with more professional partners and contributing innovative automotive solutions to the global aftermarket.About leagendleagend is a top and professional manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, and supercapacitor-based jump-starting solutions. With more than 20 years of industry experience, leagend combines product development capabilities, engineering expertise, and technology-driven innovation to serve customers across global markets.Committed to delivering practical and innovative automotive solutions, leagend continues to strengthen its professional brand presence and build long-term partnerships with distributors, retailers, automotive businesses, and industry partners worldwide.Media & Business ContactleagendEmail:...

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Concludes Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026 with Strong Global Business Interest and New Partnership Opportunities News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 16, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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