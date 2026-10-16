Technology Drives The Future Of Travel: JETOUR Continues To Expand Its 'Travel+' Ecosystem

WUHU, CHINA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Expectations for travel are evolving, transforming vehicles from mere transport into“mobile third spaces” that connect people with nature. To meet diverse needs, JETOUR is advancing its“Travel+” strategy by integrating technological innovation, product development, and ecosystem building. From October 20 to 23, The 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day, themed“Future Travel Starts Now,” will take place across Wuhu and Moganshan, featuring tech demos, on-road driving, and ecological conservation activities.Technological InnovationTechnology is the core engine driving the future of travel. Leveraging the Group's expertise in artificial intelligence, intelligent driving, smart cabins, and AiMOGA Robotics, JETOUR transforms cutting-edge technology into tangible mobility experiences. The XWD Fully Automatic Intelligent 4WD system, with its 7+X one-touch modes, helps vehicles conquer challenging conditions like mountain roads, gravel, water crossings, and steep slopes. Meanwhile, the GAIA All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture adapts to diverse scenarios, and C-DM hybrid technology balances performance with energy efficiency. On October 21, participants will test these technologies across Moganshan's varied terrains.Diverse Product LineupJETOUR's product lineup is built to answer evolving travel lifestyles. The G700 combines premium comfort with hardcore off-road capability, while the T1 and T2 cater to urban driving and light off-road adventures. Ecosystem equipment such as roof tents, onboard refrigerators, and panoramic sunroofs extends the vehicle into an all-around companion for resting and exploring. The upcoming Experience Day will host a camping market and a Starry Night Forum, bringing these product features into real-world settings.Ecosystem and ConservationTravel also involves understanding diverse cultures and protecting the environment. Participants will visit Xiazhu Lake for a crested ibis conservation initiative, engaging in hands-on activities like weaving nests and releasing fish fry. Globally, JETOUR supports conservation efforts, from cheetahs in Africa to harpy eagles in Panama and markhors in Pakistan. Partnerships with organizations like Chile's Colo-Colo, FIBA, and the Malaysia Marathon continue to broaden its engagement with local cultures, sports, and communities. From October 20 to 23, JETOUR and global travelers will cross cities, mountains, and wetlands to explore new possibilities by deeply integrating technology and travel.For more information, please visit: jetourglobal

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

+86 137 5722 9826

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Technology Drives the Future of Travel: JETOUR Continues to Expand Its 'Travel+' Ecosystem News Provided By Connex Digital Limited October 16, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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