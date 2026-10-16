Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Steyr Motors and drone specialist Avilus are cooperating on the power supply for the Grille unmanned aircraft system

16.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Steyr Motors and drone specialist Avilus are cooperating on the power supply for the Grille unmanned aircraft system

Steyr Motors' newly developed Power Generator M12 Power Unit enables parallel charging of battery packs during flight operations

Newly developed Power Generator offers significant potential for applications including drones and counter-drone systems

High power density and modular scalability for a flexible power supply under demanding military operating conditions Successful field deployment during flight tests and Bundeswehr exercises, including at ExpS Land, where a demonstration was conducted in front of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius Steyr, Austria, 16 October 2026 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25 ), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, and the German drone specialist Avilus are cooperating on the power supply for the Grille unmanned aircraft system. As part of this collaboration, the high-performance generators of Steyr Motors' M12 Power Unit (M12PU) are an integral part of the drone system's ground-based power supply and enable efficient flight operations designed for high operational availability.

The Grille 9X, developed by Avilus, is a fully electric, autonomous aircraft system designed specifically for the evacuation of wounded personnel, as well as for resupply and logistics missions under demanding operational conditions. With a maximum payload of 175 kg, a range of 51 km, and a cruising speed of 86 km/h, the system is designed to transport patients and critical supplies. Thanks to redundant propulsion systems, interference-resistant navigation, and an integrated rescue system, Grille is designed for a high level of operational safety. The system can be made operational by two people in less than 15 minutes. A notable feature is the interchangeable battery system, which allows for a battery swap in just one minute.

Cooperation for a high-performance power supply in mission operations

The collaboration focuses on a high-performance and flexible power solution for military field operations. While the Grille is in flight, a second set of batteries is charged in parallel using the M12PU. After landing, the batteries can be replaced immediately, allowing the drone system to be redeployed quickly. Diesel consumption is approximately 15 liters per flight.

A key feature of the M12PU is its high power density. The power supply can be fully integrated into a 20-foot ISO container and can be expanded in a modular fashion depending on the specific power requirements. As a result, the M12PU offers a flexible solution for a variety of military deployment scenarios.

Successful testing under realistic operational conditions

Steyr Motors' generators are already being used extensively in flight tests and during Bundeswehr exercises. A recent milestone was the successful conclusion of ExpS Land, during which the Grille system was also presented to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as part of a demonstration.

This practical application highlights the importance of a reliable and high-performance power supply for unmanned aircraft systems. The M12PU plays a central role within the overall Grille system: it provides the power needed to charge the battery packs on the ground, thereby enabling a rapid resumption of flight operations.

Steyr Motors strengthens its position in the military power supply area

The collaboration with Avilus highlights the potential applications of Steyr Motors' generator technology beyond traditional propulsion systems. Compact generator solutions with high power density are becoming increasingly important, particularly in modern military systems. By integrating the M12PU into the Grille system, Steyr Motors is also demonstrating the potential of its technology in a demanding military application.

Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG, comments:“The cooperation with Avilus exemplifies how our expertise in developing high-performance and reliable energy solutions can be combined with innovative drone technology. Together, we are creating a flexible solution that meets the specific requirements of military operations and significantly supports the operational capability of the Grille system. The successful testing by the Bundeswehr confirms the potential of our partnership and opens up interesting prospects for further cooperation in the field of unmanned systems. At the same time, we see significant potential for our newly developed Power Generator in further applications, including drone and counter-drone systems.”

Niclas Bähr, CEO of Avilus, adds:“A high-performance ground-based power supply is crucial for the operational deployment of our Grille. As part of this cooperation, Steyr Motors' generators allow us to charge the batteries for the next flight even while missions are underway, thereby ensuring that our system remains operational with virtually no downtime. The high power density and modular integration provide us with the flexibility needed to meet a variety of operational requirements.”

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company's engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives.

About Avilus

Avilus is a German aviation company developing and operating uncrewed aircraft for critical air support. Based in Ismaning near Munich, Avilus develops aircraft and systems for medical evacuation, logistics, operational support and long-range intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Its portfolio comprises Grille, an electric multicopter for medical evacuation and tactical resupply; Wespe, a multi-role uncrewed helicopter for logistics and operational support; and Bussard, a long-range fixed-wing aircraft for ISR missions. All platforms are built around RasCore, Avilus' common architecture for mission planning, aircraft supervision, navigation, communications and operational integration.

Avilus' approach is not to replace existing critical air support assets, but to add scalable capacity where and when it is needed.

Rescue. Protect. Provide.

For further information, please contact:

Steyr Motors AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +436766222367

E-mail: ...

Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: ...

Avilus Contact

Roberta Walser

Partnerships Lead

Phone: +49 89 24889 269 151

E-mail: ...

16.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

