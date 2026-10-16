CMRL-Exalogic Scam: Vijayan's Case Exposes Cracks In Cong CM Satheesan Faces Dissent

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (IANS) Sharp differences have surfaced within the Congress party over the state government's stand in the CMRL-Exalogic case, with Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan defending the decision not to rush into registering a case against Pinarayi Vijayan, despite strong objections from MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

At a Congress Legislative Party meeting, Kuzhalnadan questioned why Vijayan should receive the justice that the LDF government had denied former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The exchange exposed a divide between those demanding immediate legal action and the leadership, which insists that the issue must be handled with legal and political prudence.

CM Satheesan reportedly told the meeting that Kuzhalnadan was driven by youthful enthusiasm and that the correct political approach was not to rush into a case.

The two were engaged in a lengthy argument, with Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, Health Minister K. Muraleedharan and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph backing the Chief Minister.

The confrontation followed Kuzhalnadan's public criticism of the government's position at a press conference.

He argued that the government should revise its stand following the High Court Division Bench's decision and questioned the legal advice received by it.

Kuzhalnadan said he had fought the Exalogic case largely on his own and faced harassment, including a Vigilance investigation, for pursuing it.

He had also written to the Home Minister opposing the government's approach.

Chennithala countered that the issue had been discussed among senior leaders. He said he had not known Kuzhalnadan was pursuing the case and would have advised against it had he been consulted.

CM Satheesan argued that rushing into a case based on an Enforcement Directorate communication would be politically unwise, adding that earlier legal action had benefited Vijayan.

The dispute has raised questions over the Congress's approach to a case it had made a major campaign issue in the April Assembly elections.

The UDF had repeatedly targeted the previous government over the CMRL-Exalogic allegations before coming to power.

The episode has fuelled discontent among sections of the party, with the leadership's cautious approach prompting questions about whether Congress is retreating from one of its principal allegations against the previous regime.

Meanwhile, this issue is likely to catch fire again, as Vijayan has approached the apex court with an appeal petition against the high court directive.