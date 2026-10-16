Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda's Transformation Leaves Fans Impressed, Netizens Praise His Hard Work

Vijay Deverakonda's performance in Ranabaali is winning praise on social media, with fans applauding his hard work, intense expressions, character transformation and on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna.

Ever since the release of Ranabaal, netizens have been celebrating Vijay Deverakonda's performance, with audiences appreciating the hard work, dedication, and commitment he has brought to the film. For fans who have followed his journey over the years, seeing him in a role that showcases his acting potential has been especially rewarding.

The film has sparked conversations around his screen presence, his dedication to his craft, and how his efforts have translated into a performance that is connecting with audiences.

Social media is filled with fans celebrating Vijay's performance and expressing how satisfying it is to see his hard work come to fruition. One netizen wrote,“Yaar, I've never seen #Vijaydeverakonda like this before, he's on another level in #Ranabaali!" Another fan shared,“The amount of hard work #Vijaydeverakonda has put into this film is clearly visible on screens. Complete appreciation for the hard work #Ranabaali”. In a similar vein, another user remarked,“Sweat, blood, and tears... #Vijay ne iss character ke liye sach mein apna sab kuch de diya hai! #Ranabaali”

Beyond his performance, audiences have also been celebrating the film's emotional moments and the impact of its characters. One fan said:“#Vijay Anna and #Rashmika Vadhina on screen are always a vibe chemistry is something else! #Ranabaali #Jayamma” While another netizen said:“Yaar, those expressions and that body language!” #Vijay has completely transformed himself for this role. #Ranabaali” Adding to the praise, a fan commented,“Ee cinema kosam #Vijay entha kashtapaddado prathi scene lo kanipisthundi. Hats off to you anna #Ranabaali” Collectively, these responses indicate how excited people are about Vijay's newest outing and the satisfaction they have in seeing Vijay's commitment paying off.

Yaar #Vijaydeverakonda ko aise pehle kabhi nahi dekha #Ranabaali mein he is on another level!

- Mihir (@MrMihirKumar) October 15, 2026

The amount of hard work #Vijaydeverakonda has put into this film is clearly visible on screens. Full respect for the effort #Ranabaali

- Sam (@SammyMeme_) October 15, 2026

Sweat, blood and tears... #Vijay ne iss character ke liye sach mein apna sab kuch de diya hai!#Ranabaali

- Shree (@MemeQueen143) October 15, 2026

#Vijay Anna and #Rashmika Vadhina on screen are always a vibe chemistry is something else! #Ranabaali #Jayamma

- Kabir Sehgal (@KabirSehgal03) October 15, 2026

#Vijay Anna and #Rashmika Vadhina on screen are always a vibe chemistry is something else! #Ranabaali #Jayamma

- Kabir Sehgal (@KabirSehgal03) October 15, 2026

Ee cinema kosam #Vijay entha kashtapaddado prathi scene lo kanipisthundi. Hats off anna #Ranabaali

- Aryan Sethi (@AryanSethi01) October 15, 2026