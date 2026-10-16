Azerbaijan Projects $7.7B For Liberated Territories' Reconstruction By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is projected to allocate 13.2 billion manat ($7.7 billion) for the reconstruction and restoration of its liberated territories in 2027-2030.

The forecast is outlined in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework prepared by the Ministry of Finance for the next four years.

According to the document, the allocation will account for 24.1% of the state budget's capital expenditure.

The document states that the 2027 state budget's capital expenditure will finance several strategically important measures and government programs.

These include projects under the Strategy for the Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027-2030, the National Strategy for the Efficient Use of Water Resources, the State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027, and the State Program for Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025-2030.

A significant share of state budget capital expenditure over the medium term is also expected to go toward implementing the Great Return Program and strengthening the country's defense capabilities and security.

The forecast for reconstruction and restoration spending in the liberated territories also takes into account the draft second phase of the Great Return Plan.