New Future With AI And Innovative Techns - Future Innovation Tech Expo 2026 (FIX 2026) Takes A Powerful Leap Forward

FIX 2026 Main image

FIX 2026 Poster

▸ (Quantitative Expansion) 500 exhibitors in 2025 → 588 exhibitors in 2026 ▸ (Globalization) Overseas share 17% in 2025 → 28% in 2026

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / --▸ (Innovative Companies) Hyundai Motor Company's ATRIA AI & Pleos, HD Hyundai Robotics' hybrid collaborative robot (HDC35-18), Megazone Cloud's AI-integrated management platform (Megazone AIR)The Future Innovation Tech Expo 2026 (hereinafter, FIX 2026 ) will be held over four days, from October 21 to 24, at EXCO in Daegu.< Key Highlights of This Year's Event >FIX is the region's flagship future-industry exhibition, encompassing four major emerging sectors: mobility, robotics, ICT, and startups. Celebrating its 3rd edition this year, the exhibition marks its largest scale ever with 588 participating enterprises showcasing the latest technologies and innovative outcomes in future emerging industries.Along with quantitative growth in exhibition scale, the number of participating overseas countries has diversified, with foreign exhibitors accounting for 28%, which is expected to provide momentum for FIX to leap forward as a global exhibition.Under the theme“AI, Beyond Technology, Into Everyday Life,” this year's exhibition focuses on illustrating how innovative technologies, led by AI, are realized in reality. By directly demonstrating advanced technologies used across industrial sites and everyday life, and expanding experiential content for visitors, the event vividly presents the transformations AI brings to industry and daily living.Furthermore, by capitalizing on the exhibition's convergence across mobility, robotics, ICT, and startups, it captures the flow of future industries where boundaries blur, and cross-sector convergence creates new products and services.❶ Exhibitions< DIFA (Daegu International Future Auto & Mobility Expo) >In mobility, leading regional enterprises such as SL Corporation, Sambo Motors, PHC, Kyung Chang Industrial, and L&F are participating alongside Hyundai Motor Company and GMTCK. Additionally, global corporations and mobility leaders, including Mercedes-Benz, Zeekr, Neolix (NT1), Volocopter, and DAS, are joining to present innovative technologies and dynamic spectacles.Visitors can explore a comprehensive range of solutions, from AI- and software-defined core future mobility technologies to autonomous driving solutions in logistics and delivery. Hyundai Motor Company introduces achievements in autonomous driving technology, such as 'ATRIA AI' and 'Pleos.' RideFlux and Mars Auto, participating in Daegu City's autonomous logistics demonstration project, showcase 'autonomous driving trailers (trucks),' while China's autonomous robovan enterprise Neolix (NT1) unveils its 'N3' and 'N6' models.Local automotive component manufacturers accelerating manufacturing via AX (AI Transformation) are also demonstrating expanded technological prowess and business achievements in new future sectors such as robotic parts and UAM airframes. SL demonstrates a smart factory manufacturing process that utilizes robotics, while Sambo Motors exhibits a scaled-down model of its UAM airframe (B-33-x) and a multipurpose drone (B-23-M). PHC showcases robotic components and high-output inverters for advanced air mobility.Interactive programs that allow visitors to experience future transportation firsthand are also being prepared. The 'UAM Immersive Zone' operates various participatory programs, including a boarding experience with the urban air mobility (UAM) airframe 'Volocity' by Germany's Volocopter, virtual reality (VR) flight experiences, and drone target-strike missions.In addition, flight boarding experiences on TIEP Mobility's eco-friendly electric aircraft and test-drive programs for Mercedes-Benz and BYD electric vehicles enable attendees to experience next-generation transportation and eco-friendly automotive technologies directly.< ROBEX >In robotics, major physical AI enterprises, along with Korea's flagship anchor robot companies, HD Hyundai Robotics and Doosan Robotics, are participating for the first time to present next-generation robotic technologies and diverse use cases that drive industrial innovation.HD Hyundai Robotics showcases robotic automation technology applied to manufacturing sites by exhibiting a tire handling process utilizing its next-generation collaborative robot 'HDC35-18.' Doosan Robotics exhibits five types of robotic solutions, including 'Scan&Go,' a CES Best of Innovation Award recipient. A-Robot, a pioneer in Korean domestic humanoid robotics, along with tailored on-site robotic automation specialists HRT Robotics and Dogu Robotics, also take part, highlighting robotic technologies and AI-based automation solutions that meet diverse demands across industrial sites.Various programs allowing visitors to interact directly with robotic technologies are also arranged. Younghyun Robotics demonstrates collaborative robots making ice cream and drip coffee on-site, illustrating the real-life applicability of robotics. The Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement introduces various robotic use cases through four types of humanoid robots that perform distinct tasks: popcorn dispensing, magic demonstrations, object sorting, and gesture recognition.< ITCE >In ICT, Megazone Cloud, Asia's largest cloud management service provider, and OnePredict, which possesses Korea's first commercialized industrial AI solution, participate. In addition, 19 representative AI enterprises from Zhejiang, China, and 30 leading AI enterprises from ASEAN newly join to showcase cutting-edge ICT and AI technologies and industrial application cases.Furthermore, AIRC and Pohang Technopark introduce various applications of AI technology ranging from daily lifestyle conveniences to community problem-solving through the AI-powered unmanned robotic convenience store platform 'PnGO' and the 'AI-based Regional Issue Resolution Platform,' respectively.KT installs 'KT AI Station,' Korea's only mobile AI experience facility, within the exhibition hall. Here, visitors can experience cutting-edge AI technologies firsthand while recognizing the risks of AI misuse and the importance of responsible application through deepfake and fake-news experience zones.< Startups >This year, the startup sector integrates exhibition spaces for the PNP Korea Expo and the Startup Arena, presenting innovative technologies from promising domestic and foreign startups in one place while expanding opportunities for exchange and cooperation with global enterprises.At PNP Korea Expo, 91 global partners from 12 countries-including France's Thales, Australia's Fund WA, and Hong Kong's Alibaba Cloud-participate, expanding opportunities for technical exchange, investment, and business cooperation with Korean startups.Additionally, the Startup Arena hosts 30 companies, including CES and FIX Innovation Award honorees such as Mobinn, Aims, Ziorobot, and Fix Robot, presenting differentiated technologies and innovative products and services.❷ ConferencesThe conference, running for three days from October 21 (Wed) to 23 (Fri), brings together 60 experts from 17 countries to cover current issues and latest technological trends in emerging industries. Keynote addresses feature world-renowned roboticist Professor Kyu-Jin Cho of Seoul National University; Brian McMurray, President of global automaker GMTCK; world-renowned AI scholar Professor Xiaoxiao Li of Vector Institute; and Francesco Ferro, CEO of world-leading humanoid robotics company PAL Robotics.Meanwhile, Jupe Tan Sze Wei, Managing Partner for Asia-Pacific at Plug and Play, delivers a keynote speech for PNP Korea Expo. In addition, to foster engagement among students and youth, a special lecture by Orbit (Jaehyeok Kim), DGIST adjunct professor and a member of the YouTube channel UnrealScience, will also take place.❸ FIX Innovation AwardsAhead of the opening of FIX 2026, Daegu Metropolitan City announced that 31 companies boasting innovative technologies and products have been selected as recipients of the 'FIX 2026 Innovation Awards'.The Innovation Awards recognize enterprises possessing world-class innovative technologies across mobility, AI/ICT, and robotics. A panel of 26 domestic and international expert evaluators selected 9 companies for the Best Innovation Technology Award and 22 companies for the Innovation Award. A total of 209 companies applied this year, with over 70%-147 companies-holding prior award-winning track records at prominent domestic and international exhibitions, including CES. Among the 31 recipients, 6 are regional companies based in Daegu.By sector, future mobility accounted for 6 companies (4 Best Innovation Technology Awards, 2 Innovation Awards), robotics accounted for 8 companies (2 Best Innovation Technology Awards, 6 Innovation Awards), and AI/ICT accounted for 17 companies (3 Best Innovation Technology Awards, 14 Innovation Awards).In future mobility, SWM received the Best Innovation Technology Award for its 'Physical AI-based Urban Robotaxi', a zone-based door-to-door transit service operating in Gangnam, Seoul, without fixed routes, dynamically responding to passenger pickup requests and destinations. Having launched South Korea's first late-night autonomous driving service in September 2024, SWM recently initiated paid commercial operations. It is solidifying its foundation for Level 4 fully driverless commercialization by integrating its next-generation 2,000 TOPS autonomous driving computing platform, 'AP-700', which processes advanced AI models and massive sensor streams in real time. Within the same category, ONEPREDICT's 'AI-Native Solution', PERSEUS's software-defined vehicle (SDV) hypervisor solution 'Pegasus', and HJWAVE's '3D Waveguide Antenna' were also honored with Best Innovation Technology Awards.In the robotics sector, Best Innovation Technology Awards went to AeiROBOT for 'Alice 5' and Tesollo for its 'DG-5F-M Humanoid Multi-Joint Robot Hand'. Standing 170 cm tall and weighing 50 kg, Alice 5 is a bipedal humanoid robot featuring a proprietary hybrid actuation architecture that combines quasi-direct drive (QDD) actuators in the upper body with linear actuators in the lower limbs. It can walk stably while carrying heavy, asymmetrical equipment. Unlike single-purpose robots, it can swap modular end-effector hands to execute diverse tasks, ranging from repetitive industrial operations to precision assembly. This technology is expected to address labor shortages driven by aging demographics while elevating industrial safety standards.In AI/ICT, CENS secured the Best Innovation Technology Award for its 'AI-Controlled Precision Spray Cooling System'. The solution employs forced-convection cooling that disrupts thermal boundary layers by spraying a non-conductive dielectric fluid directly onto high-heat AI server components, achieving ultra-high cooling efficiency by dynamically optimizing pump flow rates through AI-driven real-time TDP-tracking algorithms and VFD controls. While conventional tank-based liquid immersion risks spreading faults across an entire server tank upon a single localized failure, spray cooling eliminates this vulnerability through an automated isolation architecture for anomalous racks, marking a world-first commercialization. POTATONET's AI-based deep web threat intelligence solution 'Owl' and WACE's 'VEXPLOR Manufacturing AI Software' were also named recipients of the Best Innovation Technology Award.Among regional recipients of the Innovation Award, standout companies included Remplir, UND Robotics, and Farmity. Remplir's 'Industrial Next-Gen EV Mobility Customized Domestic LFP Prismatic Battery and Module Pack' offers an optimized energy storage solution for industrial electric vehicles and purpose-built future mobility, applicable to electric forklifts, AGVs/AMRs, agricultural machinery, construction equipment, and golf carts. UND Robotics' 'Magbot Automatic Tool Changer' is an automatic tool changer (ATC) system that swaps diverse end-effectors to perform multi-process operations, powered solely by a 24V supply and requiring no pneumatic lines or air compressors. It integrates seamlessly with standard industrial arms, battery-powered AMRs and AGVs, and humanoid platforms.Farmity's 'FIVIS_SafeX' is a Spatial AI-driven industrial safety platform that leverages existing CCTV feeds and mobile cameras mounted on forklifts and industrial vehicles to recognize and analyze worksite hazards. By comprehensively tracking workers, vehicles, machinery, and restricted zones, it detects falls, collision risks, fire outbreaks, unauthorized intrusions, and personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance in real time. Because it upgrades safety infrastructure without requiring camera replacements, it is readily deployable across manufacturing, logistics, and construction sites. Farmity previously made history as the first Daegu-based company to win two CES 2026 Innovation Awards across the AI and Digital Health categories.Additional Innovation Award recipients included:.Quantum HiTech for 'TRIZ-AITM', an AI platform for non-destructive cell-level battery diagnostics using real-world EV driving data.Unmanned Exploration Laboratory for the 'SCARAB Selfie-Cam Rotating Axis Rover, Avant-Garde Blazer'.Beyond Robotics for 'PICKY', a Physical AI-based autonomous fruit and vegetable harvesting robot.Zio Robot for its smart modular mobile robot for multi-robot collaboration.3DT Solution for 'ZEROS', an AI autonomous ultra-close precision firefighting robot.GEOBOT for its Physical AI-based autonomous sinkhole exploration robot.Crosshub for 'V-Pay', a voice biometric payment security solution.Arame Materials for its eco-friendly, high-barrier moisture and oxygen protective coating derived from seaweed cellulose.Braincheese for the 'BRC AX cube' on-device AI safety monitoring system.VISIONSPACE for 'TESSERACT', an integrated web platform delivering end-to-end AI training workflows within web browsers.AES Tech for 'ammoNOVA Ultra', an AI-driven liquefied ammonia hydrogen extraction system.MedySapiens for 'MedyCVI', an AI-based software medical device for genetic disease diagnosis.Digitalog Technologies for 'Conma AI', a social media channel transformation and automated operations platform.StealCut for 'StealCut Protect', a facial image protection solution that fundamentally thwarts deepfakes.CNS for 'DIMS', a drone infrastructure management platform for automated tower crane inspections.Quantum Aero for 'Quantonomy Copilot', a natural-language mission OS for drones.WES-Tec Global for 'Revocle', an AI-powered closed-loop plastic recycling manufacturing system.Ginnolab for zero-power radiative cooling nano-ceramic coatings for AI data centers.WISEAI for its 'AiU' AI medical care platformThe presentation ceremony for the Best Innovation Technology Awards (top 9 enterprises) and Innovation Awards (the remaining 22 enterprises representing the top 15%) is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at the EXCO East Wing Open Seminar Room during FIX 2026. Official honors will comprise two Ministerial Commendations from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, two Ministerial Commendations from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, three Daegu Mayoral Commendations, and two Chairman's Awards from the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund.❹ Business ProgramTo broaden corporate business exchange and export opportunities, the export consultation meetings, previously held for one day, are expanded to two days on October 22 (Thu) and October 23 (Fri). Buyers invited through KOTRA and private agencies (88 companies from 19 countries) and PNP Expo participating companies and buyers (91 companies from 12 countries) are pre-matched with exhibitors, further strengthening FIX's role as a business platform.Moreover, the Large Enterprise Procurement Consultation Session, supported by the Korea Commission for Corporate Partnership, brings together 50 major Korean enterprises-including Samsung SDI, POSCO, Lotte E&C, Hanwha, and SK Hynix-to establish practical business cooperation and a foundation for shared growth between large corporations and SMEs.Furthermore, Daegu Metropolitan City operates local cultural and tourism linkage programs for visiting investors and buyers, such as attending performances at the Daegu International Opera Festival and participating in the 83 Tower Night Tour. Through these initiatives, the city plans to promote Daegu's diverse charms while enhancing its brand competitiveness as a global MICE city combining business, culture, and tourism.Free admission is available for pre-registered attendees on the FIX official website by October 20 (Tue) at 5:00 PM. For visitor convenience, circular shuttle buses running between Dongdaegu Station and EXCO are operated. Additionally, FIX attendees can receive a 30% discount on tickets to Daegu International Opera Festival performances and on Daegu E-World all-day passes during the event period.Mayor Kyung-ho Choo stated,“The FIX Innovation Awards serve as a springboard for companies possessing outstanding innovative technologies to gain international recognition and grow into global market leaders. Against the backdrop of blurring industrial boundaries and accelerating technological convergence, this year's FIX is an occasion to witness the dedication, innovative outcomes, and the spirit of challenge of companies pursuing a grand transition into future industries. By experiencing how AI and cutting-edge technologies are deeply permeating industrial fields and citizens' daily lives, and by generating tangible export and investment outcomes through technical cooperation and business exchanges among domestic and international enterprises, we will ensure Daegu takes another bold leap forward as a central hub for future industries.”

Seokbum "Mark" Kim

Exco

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New Future with AI and Innovative Techns - Future Innovation Tech Expo 2026 (FIX 2026) Takes a Powerful Leap Forward News Provided By AVING News October 16, 2026, 05:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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