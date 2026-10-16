Fremantle Seaweed Acquires Onshore Asparagopsis Capability From Futurefeed, Targets 2027 Supply

Chris De Cuyper, CEO and Founder of Fremantle Seaweed

Asparagopsis

- Chris De Cuyper, CEO and Founder of Fremantle Seaweed

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WA-based Asparagopsis seaweed producer Fremantle Seaweed, has acquired onshore nursery and seaweed production technology and equipment from FutureFeed to accelerate a path to commercial production by adding onshore cultivation to its open-ocean growing operations.

The move follows the purchase of the ocean-backed facility located at 20 Mews Road in Fremantle in April, funded by a $4 million grant from the WA Government's Investment Attraction Fund.

The acquisition will assist in bringing forward commercial supply for Fremantle Seaweed, with its first sales now targeted for 2027, as it scales production to meet growing demand for seaweed-based feed products, shown to reduce ruminant methane emissions by 80 percent.

Fremantle Seaweed has been a cultivation partner of FutureFeed since March 2025, the CSIRO-established company that holds the global intellectual property for Asparagopsis as a feed ingredient.

The nursery and technology is for onshore cultivation of the tetrasporophyte phase of Asparagopsis seaweed, with several years of research and development behind it.

Fremantle Seaweed already grows the seaweed's other life stage, the gametophyte phase, in the open ocean, while the purchase will now also give Fremantle production dual capability in the tetrasporophyte phase as well, which is typically grown onshore in tank systems.

Compared to RAS onshore production systems, the approach offers:

- Reduced upfront costs, achieved with prefabricated tanks;

- A smaller footprint, via optimised tank arrangement and;

- Lower operating costs, through contamination controls.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Fremantle Seaweed's transition from developing and cultivating Asparagopsis at sea to building the scale, reliability and commercial capability needed to bring a seaweed-based methane reduction feed solution to cattle producers, according to Fremantle Seaweed.

Chris De Cuyper, CEO and Founder of Fremantle Seaweed, said:“We started this business growing seaweed from a boat, and we're now taking a major step towards commercial production by bringing onshore cultivation into our operations. This facility gives us the capability to grow both phases of Asparagopsis at scale, strengthening our ability to deliver a consistent and commercially viable supply to cattle producers.

"This is an important milestone for Fremantle Seaweed and for the Australian seaweed industry. Our focus now is on turning five years of technology development and cultivation experience into a reliable supply of seaweed-based feed that farmers can adopt at scale. The farmers we speak to are looking for practical, affordable ways to reduce emissions without compromising the way they operate, and that is the opportunity we are working to deliver.”

Alex Baker, CEO of FutureFeed, said:“With FutureFeed's role in commercialising the core CSIRO technology and developing the science, technology and intellectual property underpinning Asparagopsis as a feed ingredient, we're pleased to see this cultivation capability move into Fremantle's hands who are now focused on taking production to the next stage.”

Since 2023, Fremantle Seaweed has cultivated Asparagopsis at Cockburn Sound in Western Australia. The company has secured $4 million in seed funding and a further $4 million from the WA Government's Investment Attraction Fund, supporting its transition from cultivation and R&D towards commercial-scale production.

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About Fremantle Seaweed

Fremantle Seaweed are a team of seafarers and scientists who are passionate about ocean conservation and fighting climate change. The Western Australian company is pioneering ocean cultivation of Asparagopsis seaweed - a natural feed ingredient scientifically proven to reduce methane emissions from cattle by over 80%. By combining marine science with practical farming partnerships, Fremantle Seaweed is creating a new blue-economy industry that strengthens regional economies, supports farmers, and contributes to global climate solutions. Learn more at

Priyanka Dogra

Third Hemisphere

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Fremantle Seaweed acquires onshore Asparagopsis capability from FutureFeed, targets 2027 supply News Provided By Third Hemisphere October 16, 2026, 05:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Science, Technology



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