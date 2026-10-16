The Bristal's CFO Eileen Rainer Named One of Long Island Business News' Leaders in Business and Finance Honoree

The Bristal is proud to announce that Eileen Rainer, CFO, has been named one of Long Island Business News' Leaders in Business and Finance honorees.

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bristal Assisted Living is proud to announce that Eileen Rainer, Chief Financial Officer, has been named one of Long Island Business News' Leaders in Business and Finance honorees. The awards recognize financial professionals who have made outstanding contributions to their organizations and the Long Island community, celebrating their professional achievements, involvement in their field, and commitment to supporting the community.Since joining The Bristal Assisted Living in 2001 as Controller, Eileen has advanced to Chief Financial Officer, expanding her oversight from a single community to 26. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from SUNY Fredonia, establishing the technical foundation for her strategic financial leadership. With nearly three decades of experience in senior living, Eileen brings a deep understanding of the relationship between financial stewardship and the organization's mission to provide exceptional care and service to residents and their families.“I have always enjoyed solving problems, working with numbers, and understanding how all the pieces of a business come together,” said Eileen.“But what has kept me in senior living for nearly three decades is that there is a much bigger purpose behind the numbers. The decisions we make financially have a direct impact on our communities, our team members, and ultimately the residents and families we serve.”Throughout her 25 years at The Bristal, Eileen has had the opportunity to grow alongside the organization, witnessing its evolution while remaining focused on the importance of providing a strong, stable environment for residents. Her longstanding commitment reflects both her financial expertise and her dedication to the people who make The Bristal a community.Eileen credits the dedicated individuals she works alongside as a continued source of inspiration, emphasizing the collaborative culture and shared commitment that have defined her experience at The Bristal. She also recognizes the growing presence of women in leadership positions across finance and business, an advancement she believes is important to celebrate and encourage.Eileen's leadership and contributions to the senior living industry have earned her recognition beyond Long Island. In 2024, she was inducted into McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor, recognizing her longstanding dedication to senior living.Her recognition as a Leaders in Business and Finance honoree reflects her enduring contributions to The Bristal, her leadership in the senior living industry and her commitment to the people and communities the organization serves.About The Bristal Assisted LivingFor more than 25 years, The Bristal Assisted Living has served seniors and their families across the tri-state area. With 26 communities in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, New Jersey, and Manhattan, The Bristal offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care, with a focus on personalized care, wellness, and exceptional resident experiences.The Bristal has been recognized as a Great Place to Worksince 2025 and earned a Market Leading designation from Mployer, recognizing its commitment to competitive employee benefits and workplace culture.To learn more about life at The Bristal, including its approach to dining and resident experiences, visit thebristal.

Marketing Team

The Bristal Assisted Living

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Bristal's CFO Eileen Rainer Named One of Long Island Business News' Leaders in Business and Finance Honoree News Provided By The Bristal Assisted Living October 16, 2026, 05:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.