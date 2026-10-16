Ryan Phillippe Recollects 'Wild' All-Night Oscars Party With Ex-Wife Reese Witherspoon

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Hollywood actor Ryan Phillippe took a walk down the memory lane, as he spoke about partying until dawn with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon after they both celebrated major victories at the 2006 Oscars.

Their marriage ended after a few months. The 52-year-old actor recently appeared on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', and revisited the extraordinary night. He explained how Reese, 50, won Best Actress for 'Walk the Line'.

The former couple attended the ceremony in Los Angeles before celebrating into the early hours, although their marriage subsequently broke down, with Reese filing for divorce later that year.

Speaking about the ceremony, Ryan said,“It was a wild night altogether because my wife at the time, Reese Witherspoon, also won Best Actress”.

Ryan revealed the evening also gave him an unexpected opportunity to meet one of his Hollywood heroes, Morgan Freeman, 89, who presented the night's final award.

He further mentioned,“Morgan Freeman was the presenter of the Best Picture and I had never met Morgan Freeman so I fanned out on stage at the Oscars. I'm like, 'I've always wanted to meet you, sir', and this is while the producer is accepting the award. Kind of a funny moment”.

The celebrations continued long after the ceremony ended, with Ryan remembering how the cast and their guests stayed out until the following morning. He said they were partying“up until probably 5 or 6 in the morning”.

Ryan added,“We had such a fun after-party”.

The 78th Academy Awards proved particularly memorable for Reese, who received her first Oscar for portraying country singer June Carter Cash in Walk the Line. Directed by James Mangold, 62, the biographical drama starred Joaquin Phoenix, 51, as Johnny Cash and followed the musician's rise to fame, his struggles with addiction and his relationship with June.

Reese's performance also earned her a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild Award.