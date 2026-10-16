Former CPI(M) Rajya Sabha Member Alleges Threat Calls After Attack On His Kolkata Home

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) After an attack on his house last week, senior advocate and the former CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member, Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya, has alleged that he has received death threats over the phone.

In a social media post, Bhattacharya has claimed that a person identifying himself as Sukanta Mondal had called him and threatened to kill him and his family members.

The veteran CPI(M) leader also alleged on Friday that the derogatory comments were made about his late mother.

According to him, he is now awaiting a reaction from West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who is also in charge of the state police department, in the matter.

Bhattacharya, also the former mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, has claimed that the caller was a "Hindu fanatic" and also said that such actions were inherent among people subscribing to 'Hindu fanaticism'.

“I received the call at around 10.47 p.m. on Thursday. A Hindu fanatic identifying himself as Sukanta Mondal. He threatened to kill me and my family members. He also used abusive language about my dead mother. Such derogatory language and abusive behavior are inherent among Hindu fanatics. I am now waiting for the action to be taken in the matter by the Chief Minister who is also the state's police minister. If necessary, now, I will be exercising my right to self-defence,” Bhattacharya said.

Last week there was an attack on Bhattacharya's residence at Purbalok in Jadavpur area in South Kolkata. It was alleged that in the early hours, a masked person came riding a two-wheeler and hurled liquor bottles at his residence. At the time also, Bhattacharya had alleged that the accused in that case was a "Hindu fanatic".

The police started an investigation into the matter and arrested one individual, Bappa Guchait. He was identified as an active Trinamool Congress activist.

At the same time, police complaints were filed by a Hindutva Group against Bhattacharya for allegedly making derogatory comments about Hindu religion.