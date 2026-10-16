Rajnath Singh Accuses Cong Of Seeking 'Regime Change', Says 'They Want Power By Creating Anarchy'

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that its fight was neither for the Election Commission nor for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), but solely to capture power by creating anarchy in the country. Referring to Bangladesh, he accused the party of advocating“regime change”.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Singh said the incidents that occurred in Delhi in recent days raised serious questions about the Congress's intentions, alleging that the party was trying to divert the energy of the country's youth from national progress and use it to create disorder.

“They want to change the regime like in Bangladesh and openly mention in their press conference that they are motivated by Bangladesh and talk about bringing down the government. It clearly shows that their sole agenda is to destroy democratic institutions.

“They are using words such as 'regime change', which clearly shows that their fight is neither for the Election Commission nor for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), nor against Gyanesh Kumar, nor for the bright future of the youth. They simply want power by creating anarchy in the nation. When political selfishness is placed above truth or the nation's interests, democratic discourse, instead of being guided by facts, becomes a victim of obstinacy and malicious propaganda,” Singh said.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi and his supporters, the Defence Minister said democracy could not be used as a licence to create anarchy, damage constitutional institutions, or obstruct India's progress.

“Rahul Gandhi and his supporters must understand that democracy is not a licence to create anarchy, harm constitutional institutions or hinder India's progress,” he said.

“To maintain law and order, laws must be respected. India's constitutional institutions cannot be destroyed for political interests,” he added.

Singh also advised Rahul Gandhi to respect the people's mandate and introspect on his political role, instead of engaging in political disruptions in the name of protecting democracy.

“Rahul Gandhi, instead of causing political disruptions in the name of saving democracy, should respect the people's choice and undertake a self-evaluation of his political role. This is my suggestion to him. India's future is the responsibility of everyone,” he said.