'I'll Miss India': Romanian Woman Breaks Down Emotionally While Watching Navratri Celebrations

Navratri celebrations have a way of pulling people in, regardless of where they come from. For Maria Alexandra, a Romanian woman living in Mumbai, watching the festival unfold became far more than just a cultural observation - it turned into an emotional moment that made her confront how much she would miss India.

Alexandra shared a video from a mall where the festive spirit was in full swing. People of all ages, dressed in traditional attire, danced Garba beneath decorations put up for the occasion. She herself was dressed for the part, wearing a white kurta and jhumkas, as she turned her camera towards the crowd to capture the energy around her.

A Dance That Is Also Worship

What struck Alexandra most was the deeper meaning behind the celebrations. She spoke about how Garba was not merely a dance but a form of devotion. Every movement, she explained, was an offering to Goddess Durga during the nine nights of Navratri.

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She described how participants were not just celebrating - they were honouring the goddess through their dancing. For her, that connection between dance and devotion was something she found deeply moving.

Alexandra admitted that she stood watching the dancers for a long time, absorbing the atmosphere. But eventually, the emotion caught up with her. She was not entirely sure what triggered it - whether it was her admiration for Indian culture, the realisation that she would soon be leaving the country, or simply the joy of seeing so many people celebrating together.

"I'll Miss India"

The moment made her realise just how much she would miss the experience once she left India. In the caption accompanying her video, she reflected on how the evening reminded her why she had fallen in love with the country in the first place.

She also reached out to those who had grown up celebrating Navratri, inviting them to share what the festival meant to them personally.

The video has drawn warm responses from viewers, many of whom appreciated seeing their culture through the eyes of someone experiencing it for the first time.