Astronaut City Comedy Club Celebrates One-Year Anniversary In San Gabriel Valley, California

Astronaut City bartender Jazmin Butchko pours champagne for the 1 Year Anniversary Party toast.

Comedian and show producer Deja Fabro reveals her signature on the wall at Astronaut City Comedy Club

Comedian Mat Salud gives a speech during the 1 year anniversary party at Astronaut City.

Comedians and guests gathered at the Astronaut City Comedy Club on October 4 to celebrate its first anniversary.

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Astronaut City Comedy Club celebrated its first anniversary on Sunday, October 4, with a public celebration honoring the comedians who have helped shape the venue's first year. Nearly 100 comedians and guests gathered to mark the milestone, celebrate the local comedy community, and look ahead to the club's future.The club is the first of its kind in Arcadia, California, and it has become a hub of live entertainment in the San Gabriel Valley. Opened in September 2025, owner Teresa Lo sought to create a space that was fun and community-focused."I believe that real life experiences are even more important now than ever," Astronaut City founder Teresa Lo said. "People want human connection. With AI, people don't know what is real anymore, and Covid had changed the way we interact. A comedy club is a great place to meet people in person and feel joy and laughter in the same room, not separated by a screen."The One-Year Anniversary party included a special wall-signing ceremony, which recognized a select group of comedians whose accomplishments have been part of Astronaut City's story since its grand opening.The anniversary celebration recognized comedians whose work has helped shape Astronaut City's growing comedy community, including winners of the 2025 San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival, 2026 San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival Best of the Fest comics, performers featured in New Joke City at Astronaut City during the 2026 Netflix Is a Joke Festival, and producers who have held shows at the venue since its opening.The participating comedians included Sid Puri, Corinna Yee, Chris Cortesi, Jamie Acevedo, Chris Miller, Sam Cooper, Scott Richards, Crystal Su, Jon Kim, Mat Salud, Nick Palatucci, Lindsey Crowley, Amie Lieberman, Matt Harbert, Erick Esteban, Mitch Narito, Deja Fabro, Teresa Lo, and Ai Yoshihara.“Reaching our first anniversary is a milestone not just for Astronaut City, but for the community of comedians and audiences who have supported us,” said Lo.“We built this club to give comedians a place to perform, experiment, develop their material, and connect with audiences. Seeing everyone come together to celebrate what we've built in just one year makes me excited about what comes next.”Since opening, Astronaut City has worked to create more opportunities for live comedy in the San Gabriel Valley, a region with a rich and diverse cultural identity and a growing creative community. By providing a dedicated performance space, the club helps comedians gain stage experience, test new material, build professional connections, and reach audiences outside the traditional Los Angeles comedy circuit.Astronaut City offers live comedy throughout the week, with weekday open mic nights giving comedians a place to test new material and weekend comedy shows bringing curated lineups, special showcases, and independent productions to the stage. The club is also home to the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival, which celebrates comedians and creates opportunities for performers to connect with new audiences.In its first year, Astronaut City celebrated major milestones. It created and hosted the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival, which drew national attention to the region; and it participated in the 2026 Netflix Is a Joke Festival.Astronaut City welcomes comedy fans from Arcadia, Pasadena, Monrovia, Temple City, Sierra Madre, San Gabriel, and surrounding communities looking for live comedy and things to do in the 626 area.As Astronaut City enters its second year, Lo hopes to expand the club's programming, strengthen its relationships with local performers and audiences, and continue developing opportunities for comedy and live entertainment in the San Gabriel Valley.For residents looking for things to do in Arcadia, comedy shows near Pasadena, or a fun night out in the San Gabriel Valley, Astronaut City offers a neighborhood alternative to the traditional Los Angeles comedy scene. Located at 1037 S. Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia, the club welcomes audiences for weekday open mics and weekend comedy shows featuring local performers, independent productions, and special showcases.Whether planning a date night, meeting friends for drinks and laughter, or discovering live stand-up comedy for the first time, visitors can enjoy an evening of entertainment without making the drive into Hollywood. With a rotating lineup of performances and new shows throughout the year, Astronaut City gives locals another reason to explore the area's growing entertainment scene.For performers looking for stage time, it is recommended they attend the open mics or submit for the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival.For information about upcoming shows, weekday open mics, and events, visit .ABOUT ASTRONAUT CITYAstronaut City is a comedy club located at 1037 S. Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia, California. Since opening in September 2025, the venue has presented weekday comedy open mics, weekend shows, independent productions, and programming supporting the San Gabriel Valley's comedy and arts communities. Astronaut City is committed to creating opportunities for performers and bringing live comedy to audiences throughout the region. It is a great place for people looking for things to do in Arcadia, Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, and more.ABOUT TERESA LOTeresa Lo is a bestselling author, stand-up comedian, television comedy writer, and columnist. She is the bestselling author of The Red Lantern Scandals and Hell's Game, and a WGA Award-nominated comedy writer for her work on HBO's Pause with Sam Jay. She is best known for her popular column in Hustler Magazine, where her writing has reached readers through her distinctive comedic voice and perspective.As a stand-up comedian, Teresa has performed at comedy clubs, festivals, and live comedy shows across the United States. She has earned Best of the Fest honors at the Burbank Comedy Festival, Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, and OC Comedy Festival. With experience spanning television writing, stand-up comedy, published books, and humor writing, Teresa brings a multifaceted perspective to the worlds of entertainment, comedy, and publishing. She opened Astronaut City in September 2025.PHOTOS BY LEWIS LAKES PHOTOGRAPHY

TERESA LO

Astronaut City LLC

+1 626-926-3867

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Astronaut City Comedy Club Celebrates One-Year Anniversary in San Gabriel Valley, California News Provided By Astronaut City LLC October 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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